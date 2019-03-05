ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of March

    By

    With the highest number of festivals observed in it, Hinduism is the oldest and the third largest religion in the world. It has many deities and no sects. Many festivals are celebrated to honour each of these deities. While the Tithis (Hindu days of the month) of the month hold specific significance, days of the week are also considered important. Moreover, various mythological incidents also have led to the celebration of multiple festivals in this single big religion. Hence, every month comes loaded with a number of festivals. As the month of March comes, we are here with the festivals that will be observed in the month. Read on.

    Array

    2 March - Vijaya Ekadashi

    Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on 2 March.
    Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 8.39 am on March 1 and will continue till 11.04 am on March 2. The Parana time will be from 6.48 am to 9.06 am on March 3.

    Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

    Array

    4 March - Maha Shivratri

    Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 4.28 pm on 4 March continue till 7.07 pm on 5 March. The puja should be performed during Nishikta Kal, from 00.08 am on to 00.57 am, 5 March. Maha Shivratri Parana time would be from 6.46 am to 3.26 am on 5 March.

    Array

    8 March - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

    Lord Krishna is worshipped on the day of Phulera Dooj which will be observed on 8 March. Dwitiya Tithi begins from 11.43 pm on 7 March and ends at 1.34 am on 9 March. The birth anniversary of saint Ramakrishna will also be observed on 8 March. He was a 19th century saint. Chandra Darshan will also be observed on this day.

    Array

    10 March - Vinayaka Chaturthi

    Vinayaka Chaturthi on which Lord Ganesha is worshipped, will be observed on 10 March. The Puja time would be from 11.21 am to 1.42 pm on this day. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.41 am and 6.22 pm respectively.

    Array

    12 March - Skanda Shashti And Masik Karthigai

    Skanda Shashti on which Lord Karthikeya is worshipped will be observed on 12 March. The same festival is known as Masik Karthigai in some southern regions of India. The sunrise and sunset timings are from 6.39 am to 6.24 pm.

    Array

    13 March - Phalgun Ashtanika Begins, Rohini Vrat

    Rohini Vrat will be observed on 13 March. Sunrise and sunset would take place at 6.37 am and 6.24 pm respectively. Phalgun Ashtahnika is also a nine days festival of the Jain community. It will begin on 13 March. Along with these, Rohini Vrat, a fasting day for the Jain women will also be observed on the same day.

    Array

    14 March - Masik Durgashtami, Kardaiyan Nombu

    Masik Durgashtami, observed as a fasting day for Goddess Durga, shall be observed on 14 March. The festival of Kardaiyan Nombu will also be observed on the same day. This festival is actually a fasting day when women observe a fast for the long life of husbands. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.36 am and 6.25 pm respectively.

    Array

    15 March - Meena Sankranti

    It marks the beginning of the twelfth month of the Hindu solar calendar. The day is considered auspicious for worshipping Surya Dev and making donations. The Maha Punya Kal Muhurat on this day is from 6.35 am to 8.34 am. Punyakal Muhurat will extend till 12.30 pm.

    Array

    17 March - Amalaki Ekadashi

    Another Ekadashi, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on 18 March. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11.33 pm on March 16 and will end at 8.51 pm on 17 March. The Parana time would be from 6.32 am to 8.55 am on 18 March.

    Array

    18 March - Narasimha Dwadashi, Pradosh Vrat

    Narasimha Dwadashi falls on 18 March. Lord Narasimha, the man-lion form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. The sunrise will happen at 6.46 am and sunset at 6.19 pm.
    Pradosh Vrat will also be observed on the same day.

    Array

    20 March - Phalgun Chaumasi Chaudas, Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phalgun Purnima Vrat

    Phalgun Chaumasi Chaudas, Chhoti Holi (the day before Holi), Purnima all three will be observed on 20 March. The sunrise and sunset timings are from 6.29 am to 6.28 pm respectively.

    Array

    21 March - Holi, Vasant Purnima, Phalgun Purnima, Lakshmi Jayanti, Panguni Uthiram, Dol Purnima, Phalgun Ashtahnika Ends, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

    Holi will be observed on 21 March, along with Goddess Lakshmi Jayanti and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti. Phalgun Ahstahnika, the Jain festival of nine days also ends on this day. The Tamil festival of Phanguni Uthiram, related to a change in the Sun' s position, also falls on this day. The sun will rise at 6.28 am and will set at 6.29 pm.

    Array

    22 March - Bhai Dooj 22 March

    Falling every year on the day next to Holi, Bhai Dooj will be observed on March 22. Dwitiya Tithi begins at 3.52 am on 22 March and ends at 00.55 am on 23 March.

    Array

    24 March - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi

    Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10.32 pm on 23 March and ends at 8.51 pm on 24 March. It is observed as a fasting day.

    Array

    25 March - Ranga Panchami

    Ranga Panchami is celebrated in a way similar to Holi in some parts of India. The Panchami Tithi begins at 8.51 pm on 24 March and ends at 7.59 pm on 25 March.

    Array

    27 March - Sheetala Saptami

    Sheetala Saptami is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is celebrated a day before the Basoda or Sheetala Ashtami Tithi. Ashtami Tithi begins at 8.55 pm on 27 March and ends at 22.34 am on 28 March.

    Array

    28 March - Kalashtami, Basoda March 28, Sheetala Ashtami, Varshitapa Arambh

    Basoda, or Sheetala Ashtami will fall on 28 March 2019. Kalashtami, when Lord Kal Bhairav is worshipped, will also be observed on 28 March. The Jain ritual of Varshitapa will also begin on the same day.

    Most Read: 19 Avatars Of Lord Shiva

    Array

    31 March - Papmochini Ekadashi

    Papmochini Ekadashi is the Ekadashi that comes between Chaitra Navratri and Holika Dahan. It will be observed on 31 March. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3.23 am on 31 March and will end at 6.04 am on 1 April.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue