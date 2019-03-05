Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of March

2 March - Vijaya Ekadashi Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on 2 March.

Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 8.39 am on March 1 and will continue till 11.04 am on March 2. The Parana time will be from 6.48 am to 9.06 am on March 3. Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

4 March - Maha Shivratri Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 4.28 pm on 4 March continue till 7.07 pm on 5 March. The puja should be performed during Nishikta Kal, from 00.08 am on to 00.57 am, 5 March. Maha Shivratri Parana time would be from 6.46 am to 3.26 am on 5 March.

8 March - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti Lord Krishna is worshipped on the day of Phulera Dooj which will be observed on 8 March. Dwitiya Tithi begins from 11.43 pm on 7 March and ends at 1.34 am on 9 March. The birth anniversary of saint Ramakrishna will also be observed on 8 March. He was a 19th century saint. Chandra Darshan will also be observed on this day.

10 March - Vinayaka Chaturthi Vinayaka Chaturthi on which Lord Ganesha is worshipped, will be observed on 10 March. The Puja time would be from 11.21 am to 1.42 pm on this day. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.41 am and 6.22 pm respectively.

12 March - Skanda Shashti And Masik Karthigai Skanda Shashti on which Lord Karthikeya is worshipped will be observed on 12 March. The same festival is known as Masik Karthigai in some southern regions of India. The sunrise and sunset timings are from 6.39 am to 6.24 pm.

13 March - Phalgun Ashtanika Begins, Rohini Vrat Rohini Vrat will be observed on 13 March. Sunrise and sunset would take place at 6.37 am and 6.24 pm respectively. Phalgun Ashtahnika is also a nine days festival of the Jain community. It will begin on 13 March. Along with these, Rohini Vrat, a fasting day for the Jain women will also be observed on the same day.

14 March - Masik Durgashtami, Kardaiyan Nombu Masik Durgashtami, observed as a fasting day for Goddess Durga, shall be observed on 14 March. The festival of Kardaiyan Nombu will also be observed on the same day. This festival is actually a fasting day when women observe a fast for the long life of husbands. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.36 am and 6.25 pm respectively.

15 March - Meena Sankranti It marks the beginning of the twelfth month of the Hindu solar calendar. The day is considered auspicious for worshipping Surya Dev and making donations. The Maha Punya Kal Muhurat on this day is from 6.35 am to 8.34 am. Punyakal Muhurat will extend till 12.30 pm.

17 March - Amalaki Ekadashi Another Ekadashi, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on 18 March. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11.33 pm on March 16 and will end at 8.51 pm on 17 March. The Parana time would be from 6.32 am to 8.55 am on 18 March.

18 March - Narasimha Dwadashi, Pradosh Vrat Narasimha Dwadashi falls on 18 March. Lord Narasimha, the man-lion form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. The sunrise will happen at 6.46 am and sunset at 6.19 pm.

Pradosh Vrat will also be observed on the same day.

20 March - Phalgun Chaumasi Chaudas, Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phalgun Purnima Vrat Phalgun Chaumasi Chaudas, Chhoti Holi (the day before Holi), Purnima all three will be observed on 20 March. The sunrise and sunset timings are from 6.29 am to 6.28 pm respectively.

21 March - Holi, Vasant Purnima, Phalgun Purnima, Lakshmi Jayanti, Panguni Uthiram, Dol Purnima, Phalgun Ashtahnika Ends, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti Holi will be observed on 21 March, along with Goddess Lakshmi Jayanti and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti. Phalgun Ahstahnika, the Jain festival of nine days also ends on this day. The Tamil festival of Phanguni Uthiram, related to a change in the Sun' s position, also falls on this day. The sun will rise at 6.28 am and will set at 6.29 pm.

22 March - Bhai Dooj 22 March Falling every year on the day next to Holi, Bhai Dooj will be observed on March 22. Dwitiya Tithi begins at 3.52 am on 22 March and ends at 00.55 am on 23 March.

24 March - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10.32 pm on 23 March and ends at 8.51 pm on 24 March. It is observed as a fasting day.

25 March - Ranga Panchami Ranga Panchami is celebrated in a way similar to Holi in some parts of India. The Panchami Tithi begins at 8.51 pm on 24 March and ends at 7.59 pm on 25 March.

27 March - Sheetala Saptami Sheetala Saptami is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is celebrated a day before the Basoda or Sheetala Ashtami Tithi. Ashtami Tithi begins at 8.55 pm on 27 March and ends at 22.34 am on 28 March.

28 March - Kalashtami, Basoda March 28, Sheetala Ashtami, Varshitapa Arambh Basoda, or Sheetala Ashtami will fall on 28 March 2019. Kalashtami, when Lord Kal Bhairav is worshipped, will also be observed on 28 March. The Jain ritual of Varshitapa will also begin on the same day. Most Read: 19 Avatars Of Lord Shiva