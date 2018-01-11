Why Is Pongal Prepared In Sankranti?

India is a land of festivals, with each festival having its own special significance. With over a dozen festivals being celebrated round the year, it is important that each of them does not lose out on its significance. One of the easiest ways to ensure that such a thing does not happen is to accord a special food item to each of these festivals. That is exactly what our ancestors did and today most of us are able to associate any Indian festival (particularly the one we celebrated as a child) with a particular taste and flavour.

This concept is all the way more correct in the case of Makar Sankranti. One of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in over 16 states. Called Bihu in the eastern state of Assam, Lohri in the Northern states of Punjab and Haryana, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranti in Gujarat, it is fair to say that this is one of the major festivals of India.

With a festival that is so widely celebrated, it is obvious that the food habits associated with it differ across the states. In the southern states, celebration of this festival is deemed to be unfit without eating the customary pongal. So, read on to know more about the significance of the same. This year Makar Sankranti 2019 will be observed on 15 January 2019. The sun will enter Capricorn at 7.50 pm on 14 January. Thus, the festival will begin post the evening of this day and will continue on the entire day of 15 January. Punya Kala will begin at 1.26 pm on 14 January itself.