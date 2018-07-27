Sawan Somvar: Worship Lord Shiva As Per Your Zodiac Sign Festivals oi-Renu

Shravana, the month that is loaded with festivals. In North India, it starts from today and it is called as Sawan Month. In South India, it starts from 21 July and it is called as Shravana Masa in Karnataka, Shravana Masam in Telugu. These festivals give life into the age-old stories that our scriptures narrate. These stories mention the importance of all the rituals that are particularly followed in the month of Shravana, such as the significance of Kanwar Yatra, that of wearing green coloured bangle and especially the importance of worshipping Shiva as the main deity of the month.

It is said that worshipping Lord Shiva brings good luck, name as well as fame. Besides these, it ensures the happiness of the family, long life to one's husband, and a good husband for the unmarried girls. And more so, when he is worshipped as per the zodiac signs. Because the position of the planets at the time of a person's birth plays a vital role in the pujas we perform.

What Is Shiva Abhishekam

Shiva abhishekam is an important part of offering prayers to him. It refers to offering water with gangajal and some milk to Shiva linga. There are many types of abhishekam which can be offered to Shiva linga in order to get the blessings of Lord Shiva in the Sharavana month.

Here we have brought to you the information about how you should perform Shiva abhishekam based on your zodiac. Read on.

Sawan Somvar: Worship Lord Shiva As Per Zodiac

Aries

This zodiac is ruled by the planet Mars, for which Mangal is the lord. They should offer honey, sugar cane juice. It will help them please Lord Shiva faster.

Taurus

The planet for this zodiac is Venus, and the lord is Shukra Dev. Those with this zodiac should offer milk and curd to Lord Shiva for a happy life and good health.

Gemini

The planet which rules this zodiac is mercury and the lord of Mercury is Budh Dev. Red flowers, Belpatra can help you win Lord Shiva's heart. Though Belpatra should be offered by everybody, but they can work wonders if the individuals with Gemini zodiac can do this. They can also offer fruit juices as well.

Cancer

Moon is the ruling planet for Cancer for which Chandra Dev is the lord. Those with this zodiac should offer raw milk and butter in order to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. Both these items are very dear to him and are offered on Shivratri as well.

Leo

Leo is ruled by the Sun and the ruling deity is Surya Dev. Generally, jaggery is the primary sweet offered to Surya Dev. And honey is offered to Lord Shiva. In order to please Lord Shiva in the month of Shravana, offer both to him.

Virgo

Virgo is ruled by the planet Mercury, and the lord is Budh Dev. Offering gangajal in the abhishekam will prove beneficial for the Virgos.

Libra

Libra is ruled by the planet Venus and the lord of the planet is Shukra Dev. Those with this zodiac perform the abhishekam using Datura, milk, curd as well as sugar cane juice.

Scorpio

Scorpio is ruled by the planet Mars and the ruling deity is Mangal Dev. Offer red flowers and honey to Lord Shiva.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter and the ruling deity is Guru. Sagittarians should offer ghee for Shiva abhishekam. Along with this you can also offer yellow flowers and red sandalwood paste to him.

Capricorn

For Capricorn the ruling planet is Saturn and the deity is Shani Dev. So, you should offer sesame seeds and mustard oil to Shiva through the abhishekam. These are mainly offered to Shani Dev, the lord of the zodiac.

Aquarius

Saturn is the ruling planet for Aquarius and the ruling deity is Shani Dev. You can offer milk, curd and raw milk to Lord Shiva.

Pisces

For Pisces the ruling planet is Jupiter and the deity is Lord Brihaspati. For the people with this zodiac, the best way to get the blessings of Lord Shiva is by offering him sugar cane juice, honey, almonds, Belpatra and yellow flowers.

Now let us tell you what are the benefits that one get through different kinds of abhishekam.

Benefits Of Different Kinds Of Abhishekam

Milk Abhishekam

This blesses the devotees with long life.

Ghee Abhishekam

If there is any form of the disease that one is suffering from, he must offer ghee abhishekam to Shiva. It removes illness as well as chances of illness from the life of the devotee.

Honey Abhishekam

Honey abhishekam removes all kinds of problems from life.

Sandalwood Abhishekam

Generally believed to get good luck, this abhishekam also ensures good health of the devotee.

Sugar Cane Juice Abhishekam

It removes enmity and improves the health of the devotee.

Curd Abhishekam

It is offered to Lord Shiva in order to ensure the safety and good health of one's children.