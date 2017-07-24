Things You Should Know About The Varamahalakshmi Festival

When Is Varamahalakshmi Pooja Celebrated? Varamahalakshmi pooja is celebrated on the first Friday of the Shukla Paksha of the month Shravana. In the year 2017, the Varamahalakshmi pooja will be celebrated on the 4th of August.

Why Is Varamahalakshmi Pooja Celebrated? Varamahalaksmi Pooja is dedicated to Goddess Maha Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. The pooja or the vrat is done to earn the blessings of the Goddess Maha Lakshmi. It is believed that when pleased, Goddess Maha Lakshmi showers prosperity and good fortune on her devotees. She grants all the wishes of her devotees, be it materialistic or spiritual.

What Are The Special Shlokas To Be Chanted On Varamahalakshmi Festival? There are many shlokas that are dedicated to the Goddess Maha Lakshmi. However, there are two shlokas that are considered to be very auspicious to chant on the day of the Varamahalakshmi pooja. They are Lakshmi Ashtotaram and Lakshmi Sahasranamam.

What Are The Rules For Fasting On Varamahalakshmi Vrat? There are no hard and fast rules that need to be followed on the Varamahalaksmi vrata, as it is very flexible. There are general instructions that are followed by the devotees. They are as follows: -Fasting need not be done if the person is pregnant or sick. -Usually the fasting is done from sunrise until the pooja is done. But it can be flexible based on your work timings or other conveniences. -Green bananas are not supposed to be cooked on the day. -Sundal is the main food that is eaten on this day.

What To Do If You've Missed The Varamahalakshmi Pooja For Some Reason? Varamahalakshmi pooja may have to be missed due to many reasons like sickness, menstruation or other personal reasons. If that is the condition, then you may celebrate it on the next Friday or on the Friday during the Navaratri festival.

What Is The Varamahalakshmi Nombu Saradu Or The Sacred Thread Of The Varamahalakshmi Pooja? The Varamahalakshmi Nombu Saradu or the sacred thread of Varamahalakshmi pooja is an important part of the vrat. It is a yellow-coloured thread that has nine knots in it. It also has a flower tied in the center of it. This thread is then tied on the right hand during the pooja.