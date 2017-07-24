Just In
Things You Should Know About The Varamahalakshmi Festival
The month of Shravana is an auspicious time for the whole of the Hindu community, irrespective of which region of India they belong to. Every year it is celebrated with zeal and fervour and this year, in 2019, the Varalakshmi festival will be celebrated on 9th August.
The Shravana month of the Hindu calendar that falls during the months of July and August has a special significance for both the North Indians and South Indians alike. While the North of India celebrates festivals like Teej, the South of India celebrates the Holy occasion of Varamahalakshmi.
The Varamahalakshmi festival is an important festival in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka. It is also celebrated in the form of Mahalakshmi pooja in the North Indian states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.Let us now look at some of the things that you should know about the Varamahalakshmi Vrata.
When Is Varamahalakshmi Pooja Celebrated?
Varamahalakshmi pooja is celebrated on the first Friday of the Shukla Paksha of the month Shravana. In the year 2017, the Varamahalakshmi pooja will be celebrated on the 4th of August.
Why Is Varamahalakshmi Pooja Celebrated?
Varamahalaksmi Pooja is dedicated to Goddess Maha Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. The pooja or the vrat is done to earn the blessings of the Goddess Maha Lakshmi.
It is believed that when pleased, Goddess Maha Lakshmi showers prosperity and good fortune on her devotees. She grants all the wishes of her devotees, be it materialistic or spiritual.
What Are The Special Shlokas To Be Chanted On Varamahalakshmi Festival?
There are many shlokas that are dedicated to the Goddess Maha Lakshmi. However, there are two shlokas that are considered to be very auspicious to chant on the day of the Varamahalakshmi pooja. They are Lakshmi Ashtotaram and Lakshmi Sahasranamam.
What Are The Rules For Fasting On Varamahalakshmi Vrat?
There are no hard and fast rules that need to be followed on the Varamahalaksmi vrata, as it is very flexible. There are general instructions that are followed by the devotees. They are as follows:
-Fasting need not be done if the person is pregnant or sick.
-Usually the fasting is done from sunrise until the pooja is done. But it can be flexible based on your work timings or other conveniences.
-Green bananas are not supposed to be cooked on the day.
-Sundal is the main food that is eaten on this day.
What To Do If You've Missed The Varamahalakshmi Pooja For Some Reason?
Varamahalakshmi pooja may have to be missed due to many reasons like sickness, menstruation or other personal reasons. If that is the condition, then you may celebrate it on the next Friday or on the Friday during the Navaratri festival.
What Is The Varamahalakshmi Nombu Saradu Or The Sacred Thread Of The Varamahalakshmi Pooja?
The Varamahalakshmi Nombu Saradu or the sacred thread of Varamahalakshmi pooja is an important part of the vrat.
It is a yellow-coloured thread that has nine knots in it. It also has a flower tied in the center of it. This thread is then tied on the right hand during the pooja.
What Are The Other Things To Consider During The Varamahalakshmi Pooja?
Never force anybody to perform the pooja. Everyone who does the pooja must do it whole-heartedly and with full devotion. Without the full dedication and interest, the pooja will not yield the desired results.
If you are new to this pooja and are performing it for the first time, make sure you learn the procedure from an older knowledgeable person.
The pooja is usually done by married women; but an unmarried woman can perform the pooja if assisted by her mother.
If you have just given birth and the Varamahalakshmi pooja is within the next 22 days, it is considered inauspicious to celebrate it. It is best to skip it in such cases.