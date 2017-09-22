Navratri 2019: Know About Brahmacharini, Goddess Of The Second Day Of Navratri Festivals oi-Lekhaka

The second day of the Navratri pooja is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. This year, in 2019, on 30 September, the Brahmacharini Puja will be conducted.

The Goddess Brahmacharini is the unmarried and ascetic form of the Mother Goddess. It is the form in which the Goddess Parvathi did a rough and rigorous penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

Today, on the occasion of Navratri, we shall learn more about the Goddess Brahmacharini.

The Goddess Brahmacharini And What She Stands For

The name Brahmacharini is a combination of the words 'Brahma' and 'Charini'. It means the follower of Brahma.

She stands for wisdom, knowledge, purity and love. She is worshipped by people who wish to attain such qualities.

The Penance Of The Goddess Brahmacharini

The Goddess Brahmacharini spent years in penance. It is said that her penance was so rigorous that she spent the years by consuming only leaves and water. The weather and nature also did not affect her penance. People who intend to observe fasts pray to Goddess Brahmacharini for strength to complete the fast of the Navratri.

The Depiction Of The Goddess Brahmacharini

The Goddess Brahmacharini is depicted as a woman dressed in white clothes and wearing a garland of flowers. She is also seen with jewellery made of the beads from the rudraksha tree. She has two hands, which hold a rosary and a 'Kamandalu'. The rosary represents knowledge and the 'Kamandalu' stands for simplicity and a contained life. She walks barefoot and is not seen with an animal to mount.

Though she is symbolic of simplicity, she is also filled with merriment. Her heart is set upon her beloved Lord Shiva. She stands for all women who spend their lives with devotion, purity, love and patience.

The Story Of Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Parvati (Goddess Brahmacharini) wished to be married to Lord Shiva. She also was aware that Lord Shiva had retreated into meditation and was living the life of an ascetic. The sage Narada came to her and advised her to perform a hard and rigorous Tapas or penance to please Lord Shiva.

During the course of the penance, she had to endure all kinds of hardships. Lord Brahma appeared before her, pleased with her intense tapas and blessed her that she would get her wish fulfilled of being one with Lord Shiva. In the end, Lord Shiva finally was pleased with her and married her. The form in which Goddess Parvati performed the penance is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini.

The Governing Planet

The planet that governs the day of Brahmacharini pooja is Mangal graha (Mars). This planet is considered as the planet that provides good fortune. On the day of Brahmacharini pooja, the people worship the Goddess to receive good fortune and the reversal of bad luck.

How To Worship Goddess Brahmacharini

People worship Goddess Brahmacharini to receive intellect, wisdom and knowledge. They also worship her on the second day of Navratri to have the strength to endure fasts without food and water for the upcoming days of Navratri. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess Brahmacharini brings you good luck for the rest of the year.

She also gives her devotees the stability and courage to endure hardships and strife that they may face during their lives.

To worship Goddess Brahmacharini, you may offer her sugar and fruits. Jasmine is considered as the Goddess's favourite flower. So, offering garlands made of jasmine flower may help earn her blessings.

You may also chant the following mantra to please her:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥