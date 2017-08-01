Varalakshmi Puja 2019: Significance of Yamuna Puja On This Day Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Varamahalakshmi is considered to be the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. This year, in 2019, the puja is on 9th August and is celebrated across India.

The puja or vrata (fast) is done in order to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed when the Goddess is pleased with her devotees and their dedication, she showers them with everything they have asked for. It can be wealth or anything apart from that too.

After the completion of the Sankalpa ritual in the Varalakshmi puja, the Yamuna puja is performed. It is said that worshipping the Goddess fills your life with happiness and success in every field.

Varalakshmi is even worshipped for the wealth, well-being and long life of husbands. The festival is celebrated on the first Friday of the Shravana month that is during the months of July and August.

The holy and much-awaited occasion is celebrated widely in the Southern India. It is a very important occasion in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and also Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. People of these states consider it to be one of the major occasions celebrated throughout the year.

Shlokas are recited and dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi. There are a number of shlokas that are chanted; however, two of them are considered very lucky to be chanted on the Varalakshmi Puja, they are the Lakshmi Ashtotaram shloka and the Lakshmi Shahoshranamam.

Besides these shlokas, many other holy mantras are chanted. The festival doesn't have any strict rules as such. For example, if you are sick or unhealthy, you do not need to perform the puja or keep a fast. But it is said, if you perform the vrata wholeheartedly, then Goddess Lakshmi will bless you with anything you desire.

The Significance Of Yamuna Puja

After the completion of Sankalpa ritual in the Varalakshmi Puja, the Yamuna puja is performed. It is under the rituals that are performed in the Pooja. A small Kalash is filled with water and haldi and kumkum (a pinch each) are added to it.

Some people perform it by the tulsi tree in the house, while the others perform it by the banks of the river Yamuna, which is a holy river for the Indians. The worship of Yamuna Devi is considered to be one of the most important rituals in the Varamahalakshmi festival.

Hindus consider this event holy and perform it with great respect. Yamuna Devi is honoured widely across the whole nation.

Offering prayers to Devi Yamuna or taking a bath in the holy river can cure many diseases and also help in attaining salvation or Moksha. It is believed that if people who are suffering from deadly diseases perform the Yamuna Pooja, the Goddess will surely cure their ailments and relieve their pain.

Yamuna Puja helps the devotees to gain mental and spiritual peace, it brings happiness and joy to their lives. The ritual is a good way to seek peace for those going through various troubles.

In the Varamahalakshmi Puja, besides having the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who is the Goddess of wealth, the devotees even get the blessings of Lord Krishna by performing the Yamuna Puja.

It is also believed that the devotees can get rid of their sins by performing the Yamuna Puja. Moreover, Yamuna Devi gives them a fresh chance to restart their lives in an honest and appropriate manner.

The months of July and August are very auspicious for the Hindus all over India, and while the Southern part of India celebrates the Varamahalakshmi Festival, the other parts of India celebrate other festivals during this time.

The Yamuna Pooja is performed with an immense amount of dedication to get the blessings of Yamuna Devi. It is the belief of the devotees that make them perform the Varamahalakshmi festival with great pomp and show.