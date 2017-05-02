Ganga Saptami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Just a bath in the holy river Ganga, and Goddess Ganga will remit all your sins. Just a drop of the water from the River Ganga, and the whole of your house becomes pure. Ganga is the most sacred for the Hindus. This holy river, along the banks of which are situated other sacred places such as the Haridwar, Gangotri, Allahabad and Varanasi, is a divine river, brought to the earth by a king named Bhagiratha

Goddess Ganga blesses the populace with water, food and prosperity. The river Ganga is one of the holiest among all the rivers that grace India.

Goddess Ganga is a deity dressed in a white sari. She rides on a sea crocodile and wears a golden crown. In the three of her hands, she holds a white lily, a lute and a Japamala.

Goddess Ganga is believed to have originated from the sweat of Lord Maha Vishnu's feet. This was then stored in Lord Brahma's Kamandal. It is also thought that Goddess Ganga is the daughter of Paravata, the King of mountains.

This makes Goddess Ganga the sister of Goddess Parvati who is married to Lord Mahadev.

Ganga Saptami is also known as Ganga Jayanti, Ganga Pooja, Ganga Dussehera and Jahnu Saptani. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Saptami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Date, Time

This year, Ganga Saptami falls on Sunday, 08 May 2022. Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 10:15 am to 12:52 pm. The duration is 02 Hours 37 Mins. The Ganga Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, 09 June 2022. The Saptami Tithi will begin from 14:56 on 07 May 2022 and the Saptami Tithi will end at 17:00 on 08 May 2022.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Legends And Stories

The Significance of Ganga Saptami is mentioned in holy books such as Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Narada Purana and more.

The legend says that, when King Bhagiratha was leading Goddess Ganga towards the ashes of his ancestors, he happened to pass through the ashram of Sage Jahnu.

The waters of River Ganga drenched and destroyed the ashram. This caused the Sage to get very angry and in his anger, he drank up all the waters of the river Ganga.

King Bhagiratha then pleaded before the Sage to let Goddess Ganga go without which the ancestors of Bhagiratha would not be able to achieve moksha.

Sage Jahnu's heart melted by the pleadings made by the King and he let the river trickle through his nostrils. When the river was let out, it was as if Goddess Ganga was reborn.

Sage Jahnu is now considered to be the father of Goddess Ganga. She later came to be known as Jahnavi. The day that Goddess Ganga was reborn is celebrated as Ganga Saptami.

Ganga Saptami 2022: History And Significance

Mother Ganga is said to be the holiest of the rivers. A dip in its waters is believed to have the power to wash away the sins accumulated by a man in his seven births.

The members of the Hindu community aspire to die on the banks of the holy river. It is considered very fortunate to be able to have one's ashes offered to the Mother Ganga.

Ganga Saptami is a day of great celebration and people gather along the banks of the river to worship the Goddess.

If a person is affected by the malefic effects of Mangal Dasha, he is supposed to offer pooja to Mother Ganga on the day of Ganga Saptami. This will help relieve his troubles.

Taking a dip or a bath in the river Ganga on the day of Ganga Saptami is considered to be very auspicious.

The person who does so is released from sins and shall attain moksha upon his death. He shall also be rewarded with progress, success, happiness and peace.

If one observes the pooja and takes a bath in the river Ganga, he is said to be freed from all recurpations of karma in his lifetime.

Rituals Performed On Ganga Saptami

one must get up early in the Brahma Muhurt, that is before the sunrise, take bath, and recite the Ganga Namah with utter devotion. Then, he must proceed to take bath.All this should be done early in the morning, during the Brahma Muhurat.

Aarti is done in the temples or on the banks of the river Ganga. People usually worship Lord Shiva too on this holy day.

Chanting the following Mantra regularly helps to attain peace and Happiness.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Ganga Gayatri Mantra

Om Bhageerthyae Ch Vidhmhe Vishnupatnyae Ch Dhi Mhi | Tanno Ganga Prachodyat |

Donations

Donate items in 10 numbers. If you plan on donating flowers, make sure that they are 10 in number. Lamps, betel leaves and fruits are also donated, but they should be 10 in number too. Sesame and barley seeds are also donated on this day.

Offering food to 10 Brahmins is considered very auspicious and holy. One should also remember to immerse oneself three times when taking a dip or a bath in the Holy river.