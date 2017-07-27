Nag Panchami 2019: The Auspicious Festival Of Snakes Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Shravan month according to the Hindi calendar. This year, the day is falling on August 5 (Monday). The muhurta (timing) for the puja will be between 6:20 AM to 8:54 AM.

The month of Savan or the Shravan month is full of holy occasions and festivals. Naga Panchami is one of the most important festivals celebrated in this month. Naga Panchami or the celebration of snakes is observed on the fifth day of the shukla paksha in the month of Shravan.

India is a country where people worship every aspect of nature. It is the same culture that is followed with the celebration of the Naga Panchami.

Like many other animals, snakes too are held in high regard in the Hindu religion. It is believed that worshipping snakes will help us get rid of all the hardships in future. It is also said to help us improve our financial status.Today, we shall talk about why Naga Panchami is considered to be so auspicious. Read on to know more.

Naga Panchami Is A Day To Worship Snakes: It is said that worshipping snakes on Naga Panchami pleases the serpent Gods who are worshipped by the Hindus. This is the reason why live snakes are worshipped on this day and are fed milk. The Blessings From Nagas Or The Snake Gods: There are many snake gods who are worshipped in India. But there are twelve snake Gods who are considered the most important ones. Worshipping these snake Gods will earn us their blessings for happy and prosperous lives. The following are the twelve snake Gods: -Ananta -Vasuki -Padma -Shesha -Kambala -Karkotaka -Ashtavakra -Dhritarashtra -Shankhaphala -Kaliya -Takshaka -Pingala Also Known As Garuda Panchami: Ironically, the Day of Naga Panchami is also celebrated as Garuda Panchami. Garuda, the vehicle of the Lord Maha Vishnu is the arch nemesis of the snakes. The eagle God, Garuda despises snakes and feeds on them. It is said that if a person suffers from ill effects of Naga Dosha or has other snake-related problems, he should worship Lord Garuda on the Naga Panchami day for respite. Worshipping Snakes On Naga Panchami Gives The Following Benefits: Snakes or Nagas are considered to be the jewellery that Lord Shiva decorates himself with. For the same reason, it is believed that when a snake or a Naga is worshipped, a true devotee stands to earn spiritual upliftment, magical powers and an increase in wealth and fame. The Poor And The Financially Unstable Should Worship The Snakes On Naga Panchami: It is said that the Nagas possess incredible wealth as they are the masters of all treasures that are hidden or buried. If a poor person or someone who is financially unstable prays to the Nagas on Naga Panchami day, he will be rewarded with improved financial status. Problems With Rahu And Ketu In The Birth Chart: If you have a problem with the placement of Rahu and Ketu in the birth chart, there are things that you can do to rectify it. Pray to the Nagas on the Naga Panchami day. You will gradually see that you are much happy with your life. Nightmares Of Snakes: Nightmares Of Snakes: If you have been having recurrent dreams about snakes, you should worship the snake Gods to help you in this case. What Are The Things That Should Not Be Done On Naga Panchami? Snakes should not be disrespected, especially on the occasion of Naga Panchami.You must not dig the earth on the day of Naga Panchami. You should not kill snakes on the day of Naga Panchami.