Diwali 2021: Items You Need To Perform Puja

Diwali or Deepavali is one of the most joyous and celebrated occasions by the Hindus. There are many things that make the occasion special; from the gathering of friends and family to the exchange of gifts and love and the light and the colours. This year the festival falls on 4 November.

But the festival of Diwali is known more for its spiritual aspect. It is a time of homecoming and thanksgiving. People pay their respects to the gods for a prosperous and happy year and wish for the good tidings to stay with them.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated over five days. It starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. This year Dhanteras falls on 5th November. This is followed by the Choti Diwali on 6th November. Diwali is to be celebrated on 7th November. Govardhan Puja will be done on 8th November. The last day of Bhai Dooj is on 9th November this year.

Lakshmi Puja forms an important part of the Diwali festivities. Therefore, it is important to know what Lakshmi Puja samagri is to be used on that day. It may not be possible to organise everything on that day, especially if you are new to this or if this is the first time you have to host the puja yourself. It is to help such readers that we bring to you a concise list of things you need for the Lakshmi Puja.

Things You Need For Lakshmi PujaThali Flowers

A lamp

A bell

Incense sticks

Sandalwood paste or vermilion

Shankha/conch It is to be noted that these things are very basic things that need to be added to the thali. There are many other things that can be added but we are looking at a simple thali. There are elaborate thalis that are prepared and offered to near and dear ones as gifts. People also sell these in the belief that it will help their businesses flourish. Most Read: Dhanteras Puja Vidhi And Mantra How To Prepare The Thali Choose a thali that is round in shape.

Draw a swastika sign in the centre of the plate using sandalwood paste or vermillion.

Place a lamp in the centre.

Place incense sticks and the bell.

Place the shankha on the plate.

You may fill the empty spaces with flowers, preferably hibiscus and make the thali look pretty. How To Invite Goddess Lakshmi To Your Home This Diwali Other Important Things Needed For Performing Lakshmi Puja Silver coins or gold coins inscribed with Om.

Diyas

Things that are made out of clay-dhoop dani (incense holder), deepak (earthen lamps) and kajlota (clay pot used to make kaajal)

Wax lamps

Puja thali

Raw milk

Roli chawal

Photos and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

A bright silk cloth

Sweets

Incense sticks

Flowers

Lotus flowers

A kalash with water

A thali to perform the aarti How To Do Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Ganesha Puja On Diwali Things To Note The coins should be made of silver though gold coins are used too. There are people who use one kind of coin on Choti Diwali and the other on Badi Diwali. The number of the coins used should be 11, 21, 31 or 101.

The number of diyas to be placed on the thalis for the puja should be 21 or 31.

Wax deepaks can be used to decorate the house.

If possible use one thali only to keep all the diyas in.

Mix the roli, chawal and raw milk into two. One part is to be kept aside for the puja and the other is to be set aside to use as tilak.

The photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha can be used on Choti Diwali. Use idols and not images or photos on the Dhanteras day.

The silk cloth should be bright in colour. This is to be used with the thali of coins.

The morning of Diwali can be used to organise and arrange the things for the puja. The puja should be held in the evening. The bursting of crackers, socialising and the general merriment of the Diwali festivities are to be done thereafter.