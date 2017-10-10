Just In
- 1 hr ago Diwali 2021: Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, And Saiee M Manjrekar Give Us Modern-Ethnic Outfit Ideas
- 4 hrs ago Kanpur Zika Virus Patient Stable, Samples Of 22 Contacts Test Negative
- 5 hrs ago Kali Puja 2021: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Status for Your Loved Ones
- 7 hrs ago HCG Cancer Hospital Conducts Free Breast Cancer Screening Camp & Awareness Talk For KSRTC Women
Don't Miss
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Would be great if India, Pakistan meet again in final, says Saqlain Mushtaq
- Automobiles Tata Motors Unveils 21 New Commercial Vehicles Including An Electric Bus
- News Father of Sameer Wankhede's ex-wife claims NCB officer follows Muslim rituals
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Dropped By Rs. 80, On Oct 28, Price Fallen Two Days In A Row
- Technology Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3 GT, POCO M3, POCO C31 And More
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor On Talks About Her Personal Life: I Don't Think It Takes Away The Focus From My Work
- Education UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till November 3
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Diwali 2021: Items You Need To Perform Puja
Diwali or Deepavali is one of the most joyous and celebrated occasions by the Hindus. There are many things that make the occasion special; from the gathering of friends and family to the exchange of gifts and love and the light and the colours. This year the festival falls on 4 November.
But the festival of Diwali is known more for its spiritual aspect. It is a time of homecoming and thanksgiving. People pay their respects to the gods for a prosperous and happy year and wish for the good tidings to stay with them.
The festival of Diwali is celebrated over five days. It starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. This year Dhanteras falls on 5th November. This is followed by the Choti Diwali on 6th November. Diwali is to be celebrated on 7th November. Govardhan Puja will be done on 8th November. The last day of Bhai Dooj is on 9th November this year.
Lakshmi Puja forms an important part of the Diwali festivities. Therefore, it is important to know what Lakshmi Puja samagri is to be used on that day. It may not be possible to organise everything on that day, especially if you are new to this or if this is the first time you have to host the puja yourself. It is to help such readers that we bring to you a concise list of things you need for the Lakshmi Puja.
Things You Need For Lakshmi PujaThali
- Flowers
- A lamp
- A bell
- Incense sticks
- Sandalwood paste or vermilion
- Shankha/conch
How To Prepare The Thali
- Choose a thali that is round in shape.
- Draw a swastika sign in the centre of the plate using sandalwood paste or vermillion.
- Place a lamp in the centre.
- Place incense sticks and the bell.
- Place the shankha on the plate.
- You may fill the empty spaces with flowers, preferably hibiscus and make the thali look pretty.
Other Important Things Needed For Performing Lakshmi Puja
- Silver coins or gold coins inscribed with Om.
- Diyas
- Things that are made out of clay-dhoop dani (incense holder), deepak (earthen lamps) and kajlota (clay pot used to make kaajal)
- Wax lamps
- Puja thali
- Raw milk
- Roli chawal
- Photos and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha
- A bright silk cloth
- Sweets
- Incense sticks
- Flowers
- Lotus flowers
- A kalash with water
- A thali to perform the aarti
Things To Note
- The coins should be made of silver though gold coins are used too. There are people who use one kind of coin on Choti Diwali and the other on Badi Diwali. The number of the coins used should be 11, 21, 31 or 101.
- The number of diyas to be placed on the thalis for the puja should be 21 or 31.
- Wax deepaks can be used to decorate the house.
- If possible use one thali only to keep all the diyas in.
- Mix the roli, chawal and raw milk into two. One part is to be kept aside for the puja and the other is to be set aside to use as tilak.
- The photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha can be used on Choti Diwali. Use idols and not images or photos on the Dhanteras day.
- The silk cloth should be bright in colour. This is to be used with the thali of coins.
- The morning of Diwali can be used to organise and arrange the things for the puja. The puja should be held in the evening. The bursting of crackers, socialising and the general merriment of the Diwali festivities are to be done thereafter.