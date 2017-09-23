Gupt Navratri Begins Today; Know Benefits, Rituals & More

The Difference Between Pratyaksh And Gupt Navratri Pratyaksh Navratri is celebrated with a huge ceremonial display with family and friends, whereas the Gupt Navratri is celebrated in a secluded way only in Devi Durga's company. The Goddess is appeased by chanting Tantra Mantras and other types of strong invocations.

Gupt Navratri is celebrated in the month of July (in Ashadh month) as well as around February or March (in Magh). It is also a nine-day festival just like the Pratyaksh Navratri; however, it is completely dedicated to Devi Varahi.

The Rituals Of Gupt Navratri The Gupt Navratri days prove to be very promising for the Sadhakas and Tantriks. It is also considered to be auspicious for people who want to carry out particular rituals. Devotees keep fasts and chant mantras and shlokas to appease the Goddess. The Goddess also listens to the prayers of her devotees and bestows them with her blessings. The Goddess is revered in 3 forms - 1) Goddess of Knowledge, 2) Prosperity and Wealth Giver and 3) Remover of Immoral Habits.

The detailed prayers are offered to the Goddess in a secret way during all the 9 days of Gupt Navratri. These secret chants include the Durga Saptashati Paath which is taken from Markhandeya Puran. These chants tell the legend of Goddess Durga, how she gained the powers of all the mighty gods to battle against Mahishasura (the Demon). The mantras also narrate how the Goddess found victory over evil. Apart from Saptashati, Devi Mahatmya and Shrimad Devi Bhagvat are some other chants that are practiced during this period to invoke the Goddess.

The Tantric mode is the most famous and is largely practiced during the Gupt Navratri period.