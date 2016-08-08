Just In
Varalakshmi Festival 2019: Decoration Items To Make The Day Beautiful
Varamahalakshmi Vratham is performed by married women across South India. It is believed that performing this festival will bring immense blessings, happiness and peace to all our family members. This day is celebrated on a Friday of Shravan month. The time will be more auspicious if it is a full moon day as well. This year, in 2019, it is on 9th August.
Since India has different customs and traditions, even for the same festivals, Varalakshmi puja is also celebrated in different ways in different part of the South India. Generally, mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws perform this festival together.
Apart from spending time in performing rituals and prayers, women also pay attention in decorating their homes with the Varamahalakshmi festival decoration items.
Like all festivals, decorating your Puja room and home will elevate the festive mood. If done wisely and well-planned, this gives you the ultimate good feel of the festivities.
Devotees believe that praying and worshipping Goddess Varamahalakshmi on this particular auspicious day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalaksmi – the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Learning, Love, Fame, Peace, Pleasure and Strength.
Since the time is already around the corner, you will be looking for different and innovative Varamahalakshmi festival decorative items and ideas to decorate your home and Pooja room, isn't it?
So, read on to know more about the decorative items that you can use to make the festival even more bright and enjoyable.