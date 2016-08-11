Varalakshmi Puja 2019: Types of Flowers To Offer Gods and Goddesses Festivals lekhaka-Staff

Almost all Hindu religious festivals are a treat to the eyes because of the stunning rituals involved in it. This year, in 2019, the Varalakshmi puja is on 9th August, Friday.

For Ganesh puja, people decorate their homes with rangolis and red flowers. During Navratri (9-day festival), people use garlands and mango leaves for decoration purposes.

One thing is common in all Hindu religious festivals- the use of flowers. Before talking about these type of flowers, one should know which flower signifies what.

While Goddess Lakshmi is seen sitting on a lotus throne, here are the different types of flowers that you can offer to the other Gods on Varamahalakshmi-

Lord Vishnu loves white flowers with fragrance like jasmine, mogra, etc. He is the preserver of the creation and he is the symbol of happy married men and is believed to be fond of beautiful flowers.

Lord Shiva is fond of wild flowers like Dhatura and Akondo. Now, their choice of flowers does signify something. He is the destroyer and beyond of all material enjoyment and sufferance. Wild flowers symbolise his Bohemian nature.

The different types of flowers to offer Goddess Lakshmi on Varamahalakshmi also symbolise something about the goddess. So, what are the most popular types of flowers that you can offer Goddess Lakshmi with? Read on to know more.

1. Lotus: This is one of the most important among the types of flowers for Goddess Lakshmi. You must have seen in pictures that Goddess Lakshmi is seated on a lotus flower. Therefore, it must be her favourite flower. During the Varamahalakshmi Puja, lotus is offered to the goddess. 2. Red Roses: Goddess Lakshmi is the symbol of married women. So, people never offer white flowers, as white symbolises being a widow. Red roses are one of the favourite flowers of Goddess Laksmi. So, you can decorate the puja space with this flower and also offer it to the goddess. 3. Red Jasmine: While talking of different types of flowers to offer Goddess Lakshmi with on Varamahalakshmi, this flower cannot be ignored. This little, lightly aromatic flower looks so good while you offer it to the goddess in a bunch. 4. Fragrant Screw Pine: Though this flower is not commonly used in other pujas, this is regarded as one of the favourite flowers of Goddess Lakshmi. You can please Mata Lakshmi easily if you offer this orange-coloured flower to her and pray from the bottom of your heart. 5. Marigold: What are the other different types of flowers to offer Goddess Lakshmi with on Varamahalakshmi? Yes, marigold is an easy answer. You can decorate your room and puja space with some marigold garlands. This flower is available in three colours, namely, yellow, orange and red. You can offer every flower to Mata Lakshmi. 6. Hibiscus: You know Goddess Lakshmi is the symbol of married women. How can you forget red hibiscus to add to the list? This bright red flower can be offered to the goddess on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. 7. Jungle Geranium: May be this name is uncommon, but do you know Thechi? Yes, those little bunches of red flowers can be offered to the Goddess Laksmi. These little red flowers are also known as the Flame of Jungle; and if you decorate the puja space with these flowers, it will surely look vibrant. 8. Durba Grass: Apart from flowers, this grass is also offered to the goddess on Varamahalakshmi Puja. It is used to spread on the place where the kalasam is kept during the puja. Durba Grass is inseparable from any puja/ritual that takes place in the religious occasions.