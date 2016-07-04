Ashada Masam 2019 Dates and Significance Festivals lekhaka-Staff

As the Hindu religion has come from different sources, it is full of rituals, stories, myths and beliefs. According to the Gregorian calendar, the ashada masam is the third month of the year and this year it falls in the months of July 3rd to and August 1st, 2019.

This is the monsoon season in India and the nature starts to throb again in life with the rain drops. The summer makes everything lifeless, whether it is the nature or the animal kingdom.

With the first drops of the rain, everyone starts enjoying the monsoon season. So, this is the most important significance of ashada masam that it brings new life to the nature.

Also Read: Significance Of The Word Om In Hinduism

Now, according to Hindu beliefs, ashada masam is the inauspicious month, as all the holy works like marriage, entering into a new house (gruhapravesh), wearing sacred thread (upanayanam), etc. are not allowed.

It is, therefore, known as Shunya Masam or the null month.

If you study the significance of ashada masam, you will get several myths and stories. May be all of those don't have any practical view, but those are interesting to know however.

Again, there is some importance of this month that has some scientific explanation. So, what is the significance of ashada masam? Here is the significance of ashada masam. Read on to know more.

1. No Occasions Are Held During This Time: According to the Hindu astrology, this month is regarded as an inauspicious month. So, no holy occasions like marriages, entering into new houses, etc, are take place during this time. Though the actual reason of this is vague, may be it is because of the inconvenience caused by the rainy season. 2. Couples Stay Apart: This tells the real significance of ashada masam. The theory behind it is that if a girl conceives during this time, she will give birth at the Chaitra month that is summer. She may go through more problems due to summer. So, people started believing in this as well. 3. Mother & Daughter-in-laws Stay Apart: It is quite weird though and difficult to find any reason behind this. But, in many households, this is still believed, wherein mother and daughter-in-laws stay apart during the ashada masam. Whatever the reason is, this time two rivals can work on their strategies to confront again! 4. Girls Apply Mehndi: Girls and women apply mehndi on their palms and feet. Beautiful designer mehndis make women look more beautiful. This is done because, earlier, people believed that the seasonal change would affect the skin and cause skin problems. Hence, covering your feet and palms with mehndi will help to get rid of those problems. 5. Pujas & Vratas: This is another significance of the ashada masam. Rath Yatra, Chaturmas Vrata, Palki Yatra, etc, are the popular vratas and pujas of the ashada masam and devotees celebrate these with devotion and dedication. 6. Marks The Beginning Of Monsoon Season: Though ashada masam is the time for not performing auspicious programmes, these pujas and vratas can be performed. If you concentrate on the rituals of this month, you will get the point that all rituals are indicating towards one thing and that is, it is the beginning of the monsoon season.