Scientific Reasons Behind Shravana Month

The Hindu religion is one of the most ancient religions of India. Therefore, lots of stories, myths and folklores have enriched this religion. The Trinity, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, are the bringers of this pious religion.

The Hindu calendar is comprised of the months which stand as symbols of these gods. Sharavan is the month in the Hindu calendar which is sacred month of Lord Shiva.

Shravan is the fourth month of the Hindu calendar which starts from the end of July and continues up to the third week of August. This month is named after the star, 'Shravana’. It is considered as the holiest month according to the Hindu religion. So, lots of rituals are maintained by the Hindus at this month.

Some people fast at this month, many people avoid non-vegetarian foods etc. What are the reasons for Sharavan masa that people follow certain customs?

There are lots of religious reasons. But is there any scientific reason behind Shravan masa?

The rituals are coming through from generation. It is true that some changes have occurred in performing the rituals, but the beliefs are equal as those were in the past. So why do people follow saintly habits during Shravan masa? Besides having some religious causes, you can’t avoid the scientific reason behind Shravan masa. Here are some true reasons for Shravan masa-

Science Behind Not Having Milk Are there any reasons for Shravan masa and avoiding milk at this time? According to Ayurveda, this is the time when the ‘Vata Dosha' aggravates in body. It causes joint pains, knee aches, arthritis. Milk comes from cows which feed on grass and ‘Vata intensifies in their body. Why To Avoid Spicy Foods The scientific reason behind Shravan masa will amaze you. Ayurveda says the immunity becomes lower at this month. Therefore, any spicy and oily food can only exaggerate your health problems. You must follow a light and healthy diet during Shravan. Why To Avoid Non-veg Foods Shravan is the month of rain. Monsoon is the bredding season of insects and pests. The cattle and poultry birds are fed on grains and grass which may be affected by such perils. So, eating anything non-vegetarian may cause diseases like cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis etc. Why Fasting At Shravan Many people prefer to fast at Shravan. Actually, this is the time of incessant raining. As you get less sunlight, your digestive system doesn't work well. So, people choose to fast during the month. generally, they fast on every Monday of this month. Reason To Avoid Shaving Such scientific reason behind Shravan masa is very surprising, isn't it? Actually, the reason to avoid shaving at this month is the razors may get rust because of monsoon. If you use it you may get infection. So, every myth in the Hinduism is not only mere stories. You can find scientific reason behind Shravan masa if you concentrate minutely on the rituals. The ancient saints have made such norms based on science which are applicable even today. List of Festivals in the Month of Shravan