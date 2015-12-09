In Hinduism, Shivarathri means the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva'. There are two main Shivarathris in a year which are celebrated with huge religious fervour. Masik Shivarathri celebrated in the month of Phalguna is called Maha Shivarathri. Maha Shivarathri occurs only once in a year and is considered as the favourite day of Lord Shiva.

However, Shivaratri is also observed every month. According to the Hindu calendar, the Shivarathri that falls in every month is known as Masik Shivarathri. Of the twelve Masik Shivarathris, Maha Shivarathri is considered as the holiest day and is celebrated with reverence for Lord Shiva. It is the divine night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Masik Shivratri will be observed on 4 January 2019.

As per the Hindus, all the sins will get washed away and they will attain Moksha by worshipping Lord Shiva on this auspicious day. Shivarathri falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight (Amavasya) or new moon night and is a very special day for the Hindus all over the world. In order to know the importance of Masik Shivarathri, we will go a step ahead and look at all the legends associated with Shivarathri.