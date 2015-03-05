Holi And The Birth Of The Lord Of War

Lord Shiva's Deep Meditation According to the Puranas, Shiva went into a deep penance after Sati committed suicide by burning herself. He was no longer interested in the world and its ways. So, when the Gods were terrorized by a demon named Tarakasura they ran to Lord Brahma. Brahma is in a fix, because he is the reason why Tarkasura is so powerful and indestructible!

The Two Wishes Of Tarakasura Tarkasura is the son of Viranga and Varangi. Wanting to take control of the world after Shiva gives up on it, he impresses Lord Brahma by intense penance and gets two boons in return. The first boon is that he wants to be the most powerful being on earth and the second wish is, if he should be killed, it should be by the power of Lord Shiva, quite ingenious, especially because Shiva was in a deep trance like state and had no interest in the world. When he got the boon, he started killing Gods and people without remorse.

So, when the Gods go to Lord Brahma for a solution he's in a spot of bother. So he devises a plan to bring Shiva out of the meditative state. He knows that Sati reborn as Parvati is vying for Shiva's attention by doing a penance of her own.

Lord Brahma Approaches Kama Deva Lord Brahma asks Kama Deva, the God of Love, to invoke feelings of passion in Lord Shiva for Parvati. Kama Deva stealthily passes by Nandini, as a southern breeze and enters Shiva's realm. He shoots five arrows of flowers at Shiva. Shiva is enraged as he was interrupted amidst his penance and he opens his third eye to burn Kamadeva into flames. But the arrows have the desired effect, Shiva sees Parvati and falls in love with her. Kartikeya is born after the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati. Though this happens through the sparks of light emanated from the third eye of Lord Shiva