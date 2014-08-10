Raksha Bandhan 2019: Legends And Stories Associated With This Festival Festivals oi-Abhishek

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals for people belonging to Hindu community and is distinct in many ways. A festival that celebrates and seeks to celebrate and strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters is commemorated with great pomp and show. In this article, we look at popular mythological tales pertaining to Raksha Bandhan. These tales have, in a way, made us understand that the significance of this festival. This year the festival falls on 15th August.

Let's look at some of the popular legends and stories that are associated with Raksha Bandhan-

Krishna And Draupadi

This is perhaps the most famous Raksha Bandhan tale. Lord Krishna once injured his finger while cutting sugarcane. Draupadi was around at that time and when she witnessed Lord Krishna's finger profusely bleeding, she immediately tore a portion of her sari and bandaged Lord Krishna's little finger. At this point, Lord Krishna promised to protect Draupadi at all times. Lord Krishna used the word "Akshayam" which implies the protection extended to Draupadi is unending.

The Story Of Yama And Yamuna

The story goes that Lord Yama was tied a Rakhi by the river Yamun. He was so pleased by the gesture that he granted her immortality. He also went on to declare that anybody who ties a Rakhi and offered to protect his sister would become immortal.

Alexander The Great And Porus

When in 326 B.C Alexander the great invaded India, his wife sent Roxana sent Porus a thread and pleaded with Porus not to harm her husband. Porus agreed to this but however, the brave Indian king was defeated at the battle of Hydaspes river. He, however, was treated with great respect and honour.

These various tales from history and mythology magnifies the significance of celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan.