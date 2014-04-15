Just In
- 6 hrs ago World Health Day 2022: How To Help Someone Quit Smoking; Does Support Work? A Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 hrs ago Alaya F Is A Vision To Behold In Dreamy Ivory Blue Lehenga
- 9 hrs ago Apollo Hospitals' Report Highlights Impact Of Lifestyle Choices On Health, Well-Being
- 10 hrs ago Expert Article: Prevent Kidney Parenchymal Disease Holistically With Ayurveda
Don't Miss
- Sports LSG vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats
- News Should you worry about new XE variant of Covid? Here's what top virologist says
- Movies Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Opens Up About Her Eviction, Says She Always Saw Host Kangana Ranaut As A Guiding Force
- Finance This Tax Gain Fund ELSS Has Given 71.55% Returns In 3-Years Lock-In Period
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz Teases EQS SUV - Global Debut Set For April 19th
- Technology Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which Android Flagship Should You Pick?
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Meghalaya
- Education NEET 2022 Entrance Test Application Fee Window Closes On May 7. Check NEET 2022 UG Exam Format, Other Details
Hanuman Jayanti: Facts About Lord Hanuman And Significance Of The Day Among Hindus
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is usually celebrated on the 15th day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. Hanuman, as we all know, is the monkey God who was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. Hanuman is revered by all Hindus and people flock to the temples to worship Him on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is worshipped for His tremendous strength and unflinching devotion towards Lord Rama. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on 16 April.
According to the folk traditions, Hanuman is the conqueror of evil powers and spirits through His magical powers. Hence, people worship Lord Hanuman on His birthday to get rid of all kinds of negative energies and evil powers. Let us take a look at the legends and significance of Hanuman Jayanti.
Legend Of Hanuman Jayanti
According to legends, Lord Hanuman once saw Goddess Sita applying sindoor on her forehead. He grew curious and asked Her why she was applying the red powder on Her forehead. So, the Goddess told Him that applying sindoor will ensure long life for Her husband. Hearing this, Lord Hanuman smeared his whole body with sindoor, in an effort to ensure long life for Lord Ram.
So, on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, people bathe the idol of Lord Hanuman and then apply sindoor on his body. Since Lord Hanuman loves to eat laddoos, people offer laddoos as prasad. The devotees read the Hanuman Chalisa which glorifies the deeds of Lord Hanuman. It is said that reading Hanuman Chalisa helps in getting rid of all fears.
Significance of Hanuman Jayanti
Lord Hanuman is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is an embodiment of loyalty and devotion. His strength is matchless and He is also considered a great intellectual. So, people observe fast on the day of Hanuman Jayanti to get blessed by the great monkey God. The devotees also chant the Hanuman Chalisa throughout the day to get rid of all the evil energies that surround them. Spiritual discourses are held in all the temples and then prasad is distributed among the people.
Hence, Lord Hanuman is worshipped on Hanuman Jayanti by the devotees to acquire strength and power to overcome all the difficulties in life.
- lifeHanuman Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day
- faith mysticism7 Powerful Mantras Of Lord Hanuman To Chant To Seek His Blessings
- faith mysticismBajrang Baan Lyrics In English and Hindi
- faith mysticismHere's Why Lord Hanuman Is Worshipped By Offering Sindoor
- faith mysticismWorshipping Hindu Gods Based On Different Days Of The Week
- faith mysticismKnow What Happened When Lord Rama Was Unable To Identify Goddess Sita's Jewellery
- yoga spirituality9 Facts About Kumbhakarna That You May Not Know
- festivalsWorshipping Hanuman In Shravana Can Also Remove Problems From Your Life
- faith mysticismWhy Vermilion Is Offered To Lord Hanuman
- festivalsBond Between Lord Rama And Hanuman
- anecdotesUnknown Stories Of Lord Hanuman
- faith mysticismReasons Why Hanuman Was Born In The Form Of A Monkey