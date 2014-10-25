Bhai Dooj 2019: Puja Vidhi And Rituals Associated With This Festival

This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 9, 2018. Let us now understand the Vidhi and the rituals associated with Bhai Dooj. The auspicious time to observe the rituals would be from 1:10 pm to 3:27 pm.

In Bengal, this event is known as 'Bhai Phota' where 'Phota' means tilak. This tilak or the protective spot on the forehead is applied in order to guard the brother against any danger and negative energies. Bhai Dooj is also known as the 'Yama Dwitiya'. It is believed that anyone who receives a tilak from his sister on this day would never be put through hell.

Like most of our Indian festivals, Bhai Dooj is also about family bonding and sibling love. It is a chance for the brother and sister to renew their attachments. In our busy lives, we often forget to nurture our relationships. These festivals bring us closer to our near and dear ones.

Significant Rituals Of Bhai Dooj

There are some important rituals associated with Bhai Dooj which need to be followed. Let us take a look.

1. Brothers and sisters have to take an early bath on the day of Bhai Dooj. After which the brother must visit his sister.

2. The sister applies a tilak or tika with kumkum on the forehead of her brother reciting a mantra.

3. Then the sister has to give a coconut to the brother.

4. After that the sister has to do the aarti for her brother and pray for his long life.

5. If her brother is married, then the sister has to apply tilak on her sister-in-law's forehead as well and give her a dry coconut.

6. If her brother happens to have kids then the tilak has to be applied to their foreheads as well.

7. If someone does not have a brother then she can do a puja for the moon and follow the rituals.