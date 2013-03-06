Goddess Saraswati Mantras And Benefits

Invoke The Blessings of Goddess Saraswati

In this competitive world, everybody strives to reach heights to excel in their studies and try to push themselves hard in the race in order to be the first. Likewise, as the exams appear we see many students straining mentally by cutting themselves from the social world and studying constantly. This not only effects their mental state but are also vulnerable to forget what they have studied. During the exam season, parents and teachers must ensure that the students get some time to get refreshed either through meditation or counseling. At the same time many students have concentration problem and fail to cope with the studies. At this point of time, seeking divine intervention may help them concentrate on their studies and fare well in the exams.

Hindu Goddess Saraswati is known to be associated with knowledge, music and arts. Many students are asked to worship Goddess Saraswati to invoke her blessings in order to excel in their studies. Appeasing Goddess Saraswati is highly beneficial in countering the planet mercury for removing problems in education and career.

Saraswati Mantra

Om vageeshwaryae vidmahe vagwadeenyae dhimahe tannah saraswati prachodayat

Benefits of chanting saraswati mantra

Chanting Saraswati Mantra

It is recommended to chant Saraswati mantra every morning. Chanting the Saraswati mantra 64 times every morning and evening for 21 consecutive days will surely help you get the blessings of Devi Saraswati.

Enlightenment and knowledge

Chanting Saraswati Mantra is said to enlighten students, especially those who are disinterested in studies. At the same time, Goddess Saraswati is the embodiment of all Knowledge including wisdom and learning. Chanting Saraswati mantra will help the students to concentrate in thir studies and also get the required knowledge.

For positive consciousness

It is said that chanting mantras of Goddess Saraswati with devotion is a great way to raise your level of consciousness and expand your capacity to comprehend with difficult subject.

Wisdom and learning

Chanting Saraswati Mantra and worshiping Saraswati who is the Goddess of Knowledge will not only give you good results in your studies but will also be blessed with wisdom.

Make sure you chant Goddess Saraswati mantra with complete devotion in order to seek her blessing which helps you improve concentration and perform good in your exams.

Given below are some more mantras with their benefits: