Goddess Saraswati Mantras And Benefits

By Vijayalakshmi

Invoke The Blessings of Goddess Saraswati

In this competitive world, everybody strives to reach heights to excel in their studies and try to push themselves hard in the race in order to be the first. Likewise, as the exams appear we see many students straining mentally by cutting themselves from the social world and studying constantly. This not only effects their mental state but are also vulnerable to forget what they have studied. During the exam season, parents and teachers must ensure that the students get some time to get refreshed either through meditation or counseling. At the same time many students have concentration problem and fail to cope with the studies. At this point of time, seeking divine intervention may help them concentrate on their studies and fare well in the exams.

Hindu Goddess Saraswati is known to be associated with knowledge, music and arts. Many students are asked to worship Goddess Saraswati to invoke her blessings in order to excel in their studies. Appeasing Goddess Saraswati is highly beneficial in countering the planet mercury for removing problems in education and career.

Saraswati Mantra

Om vageeshwaryae vidmahe vagwadeenyae dhimahe tannah saraswati prachodayat

Benefits of chanting saraswati mantra

Chanting Saraswati Mantra
It is recommended to chant Saraswati mantra every morning. Chanting the Saraswati mantra 64 times every morning and evening for 21 consecutive days will surely help you get the blessings of Devi Saraswati.

Enlightenment and knowledge
Chanting Saraswati Mantra is said to enlighten students, especially those who are disinterested in studies. At the same time, Goddess Saraswati is the embodiment of all Knowledge including wisdom and learning. Chanting Saraswati mantra will help the students to concentrate in thir studies and also get the required knowledge.

For positive consciousness
It is said that chanting mantras of Goddess Saraswati with devotion is a great way to raise your level of consciousness and expand your capacity to comprehend with difficult subject.

Wisdom and learning
Chanting Saraswati Mantra and worshiping Saraswati who is the Goddess of Knowledge will not only give you good results in your studies but will also be blessed with wisdom.

Make sure you chant Goddess Saraswati mantra with complete devotion in order to seek her blessing which helps you improve concentration and perform good in your exams.

Given below are some more mantras with their benefits:

1. Beej Mantra

1. ''Om Shrim Bhim Saraswateyei Namah''
2. ''Om Aim Saraswathyei Namah''

Saraswati Beej Mantra is chanted in order to invoke the Goddess for her grace. These mantras are based on syllables and help improve the power of speech along with increasing intelligence.

2. Saraswati Dhyan Mantra

Om Saraswati Maya Drishtwa, Veena Pustak Dharanim
Hans Vahini Samayukta, Mam Vidya Dan Karotu Mei Um

This Mantra specially helps to improve concentration. Here the devotee seeks Vidya or knowledge as a blessing from the Goddess.

3. Saraswati Mantra For Powerful Speech

Vad Vad Vaagvadini Swaha

This mantra can be chanted by those with speech disabilities. Chanting it on a regular basis helps to improve speech problems.

4. Vidya Mantra

Saraswati Namastubhyam Varde Kamrupani
Vidyaarambham Karishyami Sidhir Bhavathume Sadha

This mantra is chanted for increase in concentration while studying. It can be recited just before one sits down to study.

5. Saraswati Mantra For Wealth And Knowledge

Om Arham Mukh Kamal Vasini Papatma Kshayam Kaari Vad Vad Vaagvadini Saraswati Aing Hring Namah Swaha
You can chant this mantra to get wealth and knowledge.

6. Saraswati Mantra For Knowledge

Om Aing Hring Shring Vaagdevyai Saraswatyai Namah
One lakh recitations of this mantra can help improve knowledge, creativity and intelligence.

7. Mantra For Improved Learning Skills

Saraswati Mahabhage Vidye Kamalalochane
Vishwaroope Vishalakshi Vidyam Dehi Namoustute
This mantra helps in acquiring knowledge, especially helpful to those who are slow at learning.

8. Saraswati Puranokta Mantra

Ya Devi Sarwabhuteshu Vidya Rupen Sansthita
Namastasyai Namastasayi Namastasyai Namo Namah
At times of distress, this mantra can prove very beneficial in giving strength.

9. Saraswati Gayatri Mnatra

Om Vagishwaryaye Vidmahe Vagvadinyaye Dhimahe Tannah Saraswati Prachodayat
This Mantra helps to improve performance by enhancing the learning capabilities as well as improves confidence. Therefore, it is especially helpful for those who get nervous before exams.

10. Mantra For Spiritual Upliftment

Maho Arnah Saraswati, Pracho Yate Diyo Viswa Virajati
This Mantra helps strengthen one's minds and makes them capable of dealing with the world in a better way.

