What Does Each Day of 12 Days of Christmas Mean?

Before you say that Christmas is celebrated only on 25 December just wait for a while and think, is Christmas just celebrated on one day? The answer is No! Many of us celebrate Christmas for a day or two but do you know that Christmas is a 12-day-celebration?

Twelve days of Christmas begins on December 25 and ends just before Epiphany that falls on January 5th or 6th. Epiphany is a Christian feast that is marked to celebrate the 'shining forth' or revelation of God to the whole mankind.

Twelve days of Christmas are significant as it includes the birth of Jesus Christ, the visit of the three Magi (Casper, Melchior and Balthazar). The 12 days of Christmas also tells about the childhood events of Jesus Christ, and his journey to Baptism.