Holi 2020: Significance Of Colours During This Festival Festivals oi-Amrisha Sharma

Holi marks the end of winter and coming of spring season. The colour of festival is celebrated for two days and is most commonly a festival of North India. The holi dahan is burning of the Holika and the next morning people put colours on each others and celebrate the festival with delicious foods and sweets. You use different colours to celebrate Holi but did you know the significance of colours in Holi? Find out...

Significance of colours in celebrating holi:

Red signifies purity

Green signifies vitality

Blue is the colour of calm and sedateness

Yellow signifies pious feeling

Pink is the colour of friendliness.

Colours are applied on each other to celebrate the win of good over the evil. The legend story of Hiranyakashyap and son Prahlad has shown that pure devotion works.

Few believe that apart from culture and colours usage, holi has a biological significance too! During winter, laziness and tardiness makes you inactive and this is why, by playing holi, you become active and get over tardiness. Also, many people feel that the dirt from the body is rubbed out while taking out colours from the skin. This is because due to excessive cold, many people don't take bath for days!

This year the festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated from 9-10 March 2020.

Types of colours:

Abir/gulal: The base of celebrating holi was with abir also known as gulal. The powder colour comes in different colours such as vibrant pink hues, red, green and yellow.

Wet colour is known as rang and is more commonly used among youngsters. It takes few days to a week or more to get rid of wet holi colours from the body.

Flowers: Many play skin friendly holi by using flowers, the traditional way of celebrating the festival of colours.

Holi is the social gathering where different people gather to celebrate the colour of festivals. By spreading the bright and vibrant colours of holi, the festival is enjoyed!