Mahashivratri 2022: Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva

    Lord Shiva or Bholenath is considered to be the God of Gods (Mahadev). He holds the highest position among all the Gods. Mahadev is known to be equally fierce and kind. It is believed that by offering holy water on the Shivlinga with a sincere and pure heart and devotion, one gets the special grace of Lord Shiva.

    Remembering Mahadev with reverence also gives solutions to many problems of life. By the grace of Lord Shiva, every kind of wish is fulfilled. Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 01 March in 2022 and therefore, to get the blessings of Lord Shiva, chant his 108 names or Ashtottara Shatanamavali and know their meaning as well.

    Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva

    1. Shiva: Kalyan Swaroop
    2. Maheshwar: Superior of Maya
    3. Shambhu: One who is in the form of Ananda
    4. Pinaki: One who holds the Pinaka bow
    5. Shashishekhar: The one who wears the moon
    6. Vamadeva: Very beautiful form
    7. Virupaksha: Bizarre or three-eyed
    8. Kapardi: Those who wear hair
    9. Neellohit: Blue and red coloured
    10. Shankar: The one who does the welfare of all
    11. Shoolpani: Those who hold trident in hand
    12. Khatwangi: One who keeps a pail of cot
    13. Vishnuvallabh: Beloved of Lord Vishnu
    14. Shipivishta: Those who enter Situha
    15. Ambikanath: Husband of Goddess Bhagwati
    16. Shrikanth: Those with a beautiful gorge
    17. Bhaktavatsal: One who is very affectionate to the devotees
    18. Bhava: The one who appears in the form of the world
    19. Sharva: Destroyer of sufferings
    20. Trilokesh: Lord of the three worlds
    21. Shitikanth: White gutted
    22. Shivapriya: Beloved of Parvati
    23. Ugra: Very fierce form
    24. Kapali: The one who wears the cranium
    25. Kamari: Enemy of Cupid, the one who defeats darkness
    26. Sursudan: The one who kills the dark demon
    27. Gangadhar: One who wears Ganga in his hair.
    28. Lalataksha: With eyes on the forehead
    29. Mahakal: Kaal of the Blacks
    30. Kripanidhi: The Mine of Compassion
    31. Bhima: Fierce or Rudra
    32. Parashuhasta: The one who holds the ax in his hand.
    33. Mrigpani: Those who hold deer in hand
    34. Jatadhar : The one who keeps the hair
    35. Kailashvasi : Those who reside on Kailash
    36. Kavachi: Those who wear armor
    37. Rigid : Very strong body
    38. Tripurantaka: Destroyer of Tripurasur
    39. Taurus: Those with the flag of bull-sign
    40. Vrishabharudha : One who rides on bull
    41. Bhasmodhulit Vigraha: Those who apply incense
    42. Sampriya: One who loves music
    43. Swaramayi: One who resides in the seven vowels
    44. Trimurti: Those who worship in the form of Vedas
    45. Aneeswarar: One who is himself the master of all
    46. ​​Omniscient: Knowing everything
    47. Paramatma: Supreme of all souls
    48. Somasuryagnilochan: Eyes of Moon, Sun and Fire
    49. Havi: Those who have the kind of offerings
    50. Yagyamay: Those with form of Yagya
    51. Soma: The one with the form of Uma
    52. Panchavaktra: Five-faced
    53. Sadashiv: One who is in the form of eternal welfare
    54. Vishweshwar: God of the world
    55. Virbhadra: Brave and calm nature
    56. Ganatha: Lord of Ganas
    57. Prajapati: One who nurtures the subjects
    58. Hiranyareta: The one with the golden brilliance
    59. Durdhursha: Those who do not lose to anyone
    60. Girish: Lord of the mountains
    61. Girishwar: One who lives on Mount Kailash
    62. Anagha: Sinless or virtuous soul
    63. Bhujangbhushan: One who wears ornaments of snakes and serpents
    64. Bharga: Destroyer of sins
    65. Giridhanva: The one who made the bow of Mount Meru
    66. Giripriya: One who loves the mountain
    67. Krittivasa : Wearers of gajcharam
    68. Purarati: Destroyer of all
    69. Bhagavan: The Almighty is endowed with opulence
    70. Pramathadhipa: The ruler of the first ganas
    71. Mrityunjay: The conqueror of death
    72. Subtle Tanu: Those with subtle body
    73. Jagadvipai: Those who are pervading in the world
    74. Jagadguru: Guru of the world
    75. Byomkesh: The one with the hair of the sky
    76. Mahasenjanak : Father of Kartikeya
    77. Charuvikram : One with beautiful might
    78. Rudra: The fierce form
    79. Bhootpati: Lord of ghosts and Panchabhutas
    80. Anthus:
    81. Ahirbudhnya: Kundalini- the bearer
    82. Digambara: Naked, dressed in the form of sky
    83. Ashtamurti: Eight forms
    84. Anekatma: Having many souls
    85. Sattvik: Those with Sattva qualities
    86. Shuddha Vigraha: Divine idol
    87. Eternal: everlasting
    88. Khandaparshu: One who wears a broken ax
    89. Aja: Birthless
    90. Pashvimochan: One who delivers from bondage
    91. Mrid: The one who is happy
    92. Pashupati: Lord of animals
    93. Dev: Self in the form of light
    94. Mahadev: God of gods
    95. Expenditure: Those who do not decrease even after spending
    96. Hari: Vishnu analogous
    97.Pushadantbhit: One who removes the teeth of Pusha
    98. Avyagra: Those who are not distressed
    99. Dakshadhvarahara: The destroyer of the sacrifice of Daksha
    100. Hara: The destroyer of sins
    101. Bhaganetrabhid: The one who breaks the eyes of the deity
    102. Avyakt: Not manifested to the senses
    103. Sahasraksha : One with infinite eyes
    104. Sahasrapada : One with infinite legs
    105. Apvargapradah: One who gives salvation
    106. Anant: Deshkala devoid of object-like passage
    107. Taarak: Tarak
    108. Parameshwara: First God

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

