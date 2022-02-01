February 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs In This Month Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

February is just about to begin and it is a popular month as it is called the month of love. This month is also special due to the movements of stars and planets. The first day of this month is when the new moon enters Aquarius and that will have a positive impact on some zodiac signs. There will be a deeper understanding of who you are and how you will create a niche for yourself in this world.

Mercury retrograde comes to an end on 3 February and Aquarius Sun will join forces with Saturn on 4 February. Not just that, on 11 February, Mercury will again run into Pluto. Sun will also change its zodiac on 13 February and on 16 February, Venus and Mars will come together and you will have a good phase in your life.

However, these phases will reveal some intense realities of your life. Even though you will shine mostly but there will be always some shadows lurking behind. If you are patient enough and work hard, then with time everything will fall in place and you will accept the new normal. Due to planetary positions, some zodiac signs will experience opportunities and success and others will have to go through a lot of challenges. Therefore, it will be lucky for some and unlucky for some zodiac signs. Scroll down to know more!

February 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month will prove to be favourable for you and there will improvement in your financial condition. Because of your hard work, you will gain respect at your workplace. Your relationship with your boss will be great. For people who are engaged in government jobs, this month will be auspicious for them. They may also get promotions or increments during this time. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get success in every work. There will some good news for you this month. You will also get full support of your work. Employed people will get success and due recognition due to their hard work. Businessmen will reap profits if they work in partnership. Travel is on the cards and this may also help you to acquire wealth. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will achieve something big this month and there will be a strong possiblity that your luck will also favour you this month. You will be able to earn money because of your intellect and skills. Businessmen and employed people, both will progress dueing this time. Also, you will have good relations with your seniors. February 2022: Astrological Predictions For Unlucky Zodiac Signs Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Negative attachments are taking a toll on you and therefore you need to realise not everything is meant to last forever. There will be a lot of pressure due to which you may collapse. But, with proper help and true healing you will find your way in life. You have to let go of few things so that you can create space for something new in your life. Go with the flow, accept your situation and take charge of your life. Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may realise that long term relationships can be hard work and therefore, you will have a different perspective and you may even walk away from your partner. The dynamics in your relationship will reveal themselves to you. You need to understand what a healthy relationship looks like and participate in it accordingly. You may work on yourself and also look for respect and trust that you deserve from a relationship. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Insted of changing the world, become the change you want to see in this world. You need to develop a better perspective and stay open minded while dealing with other people. You are very much capable of being flexible and absorbing new ideas. You need to abandon some of your old beliefs. You need to embrace the idea that you are in a constant phase of growth which will help you to blossom and conquer the world.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:00 [IST]