Why Did Lord Krishna Choose Arjuna Over Others To Teach Bhagavad Gita? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The war of Kurukshetra was fought bitterly between groups led by cousins who were in cold war with each other. They were the famous Pandavas and Kauravas out of whom Pandavas were the righteous side and Kauravas were in the path of adharma. So, Kauravas sent Pandavas on exile by hook or crook for 12 long years which Pandavas completed successfully and came back to ther kingdom and ruled a portion of it. Finally due to some provocation, kauravas started the war of Kurukshetra with Pandavas and this is where Lord Krishan taught Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. Now the question is why did Krishna choose Arjuna over all other pandavas?

The First Point Of View

Nakula and Sahadeva were less important in the group as they just obeyed Yudhishthiras commands. They were neither aggressive nor curious about anything, they were happy dispensing the duties that Yudhishthira accorded them. So due to this reason probably, Krishna avoided calling them to attend the Gita upadesha.

Now the rest of them Yudhishthira Bhima and Arjuna were capable of receiving Bhagavad Gita from Krishna.

Yudhishthira was a stickler for Dharma and basically sattvic he was very learned in dharmashastras. He was a spiritual sadhak who did not really require the Gita sermon to be preached to him. Bhima was very eager to join the war. He was just waiting like a caged animal that was about to plunge on the enemy side given one single opportunity. So he did not deserve to receive any yogic advice from Lord Krishna.

Arjuna was much more evolved compared to the rest of the Pandavas but he did not know how to reach the supreme by the dint of yoga. He was a normal man who had equal percentage of virtues and vices and had doubts about dharma and adharma. He is like a normal man where both virtue and vice are intermingled, who has nagging doubts about what is right or dharma and what is wrong or adharma. So he deserved to hear Gita from Lord Krishna..

Another Point Of View

This can be seen from another point of view. It was Arjuna who was scared to enter the warfield and if he had continued to feel so, he would have stopped the war. Other Pandavas were ready for the war. So it was Arjuna who needed the discourse in order to behave like a true blue kshatriya. An avatar wishes good for everyone but they would not teach you the brahma gyan when you just visit them once or twice/ they will impart that education only to that person who surrenders to them and seeks sincere instructions from them to continue their sadhana. They would become gurus to the shishya and then leave him fulfilled.

Arjuna was a friend to Krishna but when he realized the massive scale destruction that was about to happen on both sides, the thought of killing his own kith and kin worried him . It was at this point, not able to decide anything, he surrendered to Krishna unlike any other Pandava prince. So Krishna chose him to sermonise the facts of life and show the Vishwa Roopa.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 21:15 [IST]