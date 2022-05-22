ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fasting In Hinduism: What You Need To Know

    By

    India is a land of festivals, and particularly in Hinduism, there are numerous auspicious days that are celebrated throughout the year so that God's grace remains forever on people practising them. But, one thing is common in all the festivals, that is keeping fast or vrat.

    In all the festivals, devotees worship the deity, and observe fast on various important occasions according to their faith. But if the fast is not followed by the complete law, then the fruit obtained from it also remains incomplete and the wish of the person remains unfulfilled. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that we follow the smallest rules related to fasting. Let us know in detail about such rules which are necessary to follow during every fast.

    Take The Vow Of Fasting Properly

    Begin the fast by taking the vow of the fast. On most occasions, this resolution is taken only after bathing in the Brahma Muhurta. In the resolution of the fast, also decide the time period of the fast. If someone fasts without a vow, then it remains incomplete.

    Follow The Rules Associated With Fasting

    In Hinduism, the rules related to every fast and festival are mentioned in religious texts. Those observing the fast must follow these rules related to every fast. Only children, the elderly, pregnant women and sick people are exempted from these rules.

    Worship According To Law

    On the day of fasting, after taking bath early in the morning, clean the house and especially the worship room thoroughly and install all the worship materials and the idol or picture of the God placed on the altar or in the Puja room. After this, recite the mantras with complete rituals and meditate.

    Don't Wear Black Clothes

    On the day of the fast, wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath. Do not wear black clothes on the day of the fast. Wear only light-coloured clean clothes on this day.

    Follow Celibacy

    Follow celibacy during the fast. For the success of the fast, it is necessary that the mind of the person should remain calm and cool. One who observes the fast on this day should neither get angry nor have any kind of negative thoughts.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Comments

    More HINDUISM News

    Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close