Vat Savitri Puja 2021: Some Do's And Don'ts Of This Festival

Vat Savitri Puja is a popular Hindu festival celebrated by married women. The festival is usually observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and in some parts of West Bengal. Every year the festival is observed on the Amavasya tithi in the Jyeshtha month. This year the date falls on 10 June 2021.

Women observe this festival by worshipping Savitri Devi and the Banyan tree while keeping a day's long fast. They then worship all the Hindu deities and request them to grant a healthy, happy and long life to their husbands. Both husband and wife take part in various adorable rituals that reflect marital love for each other. But do you know that there are some do's and don'ts of this festival? In case, you don't know them, we are here to tell you about the same. Read on.

Do's Of Vat Savitri Puja

Newly married women should put on their wedding jewelry.

On this day, women need to wake up early and bathe by adding Ganga Jal to their bathing water.

While performing the rituals, women should sit under a Banyan Tree.

The women who are observing this festival should recite or listen to the Vrat Savitri Katha.

Women should wear new clothes and do Solah Shringar. In case, they want to wear their wedding dress, then they should do the same.

It is important to decorate all the fruits, flowers and offerings in a basket and offer the same to the banyan tree.

Women need to include jackfruit, mangoes and bananas in the offering.

While worshiping the banyan tree, it is important to wrap Moli, a sacred red-yellow thread around the trunk of the tree.

Don'ts Of Vat Savitri Puja

Women must not wear black clothes on this day, especially those who are observing a fast.

They must not leave the puja place without applying vermillion on their head.

One must not fight with their husband on this day.

Stale fruits and flowers must not be included in the offering.

Women should not bathe without adding Ganga Jal into their bathing water.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 17:00 [IST]