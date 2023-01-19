Vastu Tips: 15 Objects You Should Discard If You Want Peace And Luck In Your House Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

A newly built house or a shop can really fuel the owner's imagination in many ways with respect to interior decoration ideas. We find uses for our treasured Knick knacks in many ways possible on the shelves and in certain nooks and corners. Sometimes, we do blame it all on vastu for some unfavourble events that befall us after we have relocated. Little do we realize that the monsters that impede our progress may also come in the form of our knick knacks and household objects and sometimes our gardening tools that do not augur well for home. Vastu, if rightly followed, does more good than harm. The relationship problems and unfortunate events like death can be averted by wisely planning our interiors using Vastu. The folowing thigs are supposed to be kept miles away if you ask for peace and prosperity in your house.

1. If an antique clock that has stopped long ago suddenly chimes, it indicates death in the family.

2. Keeping broken things inside home is a harbinger of bad luck.

3. Any dead object, say, a seashell, a wooden flower, shrunk and willowed leave etc bring on bad tidings.

4. A few green plants, are notorious for their ultra-negative vibrations due to which they are not arranged inside the house for any decoration purposes. Certain green plants have a deathly effect on the residents. Paris green colour for example, has an arsenic poisonous gas which is the reason why walls painted in Paris Green emit foul vibrations from them. This colour principle applies to everything from textiles to painting on the walls. Although this was later discouraged as a toxic superstition, the belief just prevails even today.

5. Even if you are an avid gardener, do not think of having an axe at home as it can cause death. Even common sense says the same thing!

6. Old broom which you used all along for cleaning your old home, when you relocate to your new house should be discarded as it is believed to sweep your good luck away.

7. Always remember this Victorian superstition which says that red and white flowers arranged in a vase can indicate death very soon in the family. Most importantly you should have a mix of different colours along with white and red shades in your flower vase so that this effect would be neutralized.

8. Do not let a bird fly through an open window of your house as is portends death in the family. Do not even have them as pets nor have a bird figurine or a bird decoration inside your home.

9. Do not hang paintings that display scenes of violence or aggression on your walls. Shipwreck or battles do not augur well for home if used as themes in paintings. They carry the element of distress home. Mahabharata war, Mahishasura murder, Ramayana war photos are to be strictly kept away from use as it creates domestic discord.

10. A broken idol of God should never be worshipped as it gets infused with negative energies which may make life insufferable.

11. Keeping a figurine, photo or replica of Taj Mahal inside the house is inauspicious as it represents a grave,

12. Rocking chairs should not be left empty and just check if it rocking on its own. It could be a handiwork of spirits which again could mean death for anyone in the family.

13. Cactus due to their thorny leaves are most unacceptable as tools of interior decoration. Fengshui principles say that it is a symbol of bad luck which gradually leads to discord between the members of the family. Thorns are the storehouses of evil energy. They cause anxiety and tension and mess up your peaceful life.

14. If your mirror is facing your bed in your bedroom the marital relationship can turn bitter.

15. Having a broken glass harms your luck. It is supposed to hold negative energies in side it, and hence when it breaks it is believed that the negative energies are released from it. Broken glass also invites bad luck.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 15:30 [IST]