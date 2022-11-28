Three Temples Dedicated To Kurma Avatar (Tortoise Avatar) Of Lord Vishnu Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Hinduism is a religion that sees an element of the divine in all things around us, we have Hanuman the monkey avatar of Lord Shiva, and Narasimha, the Vishnu incarnation in a half Lion and half human form. Kurma means Tortoise in Sanskrit and the Kurma avatar is the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu whose temples dedicated to this avatar are rarely found, let us take a look at the temples that are built for the Kurma avatar form of God.

a) Sri Kurmanadha Temple At Srikurmam In Andhra Pradesh

The most famous temple dedicated to the Kurma Avatar of Lord Vishnu is at Sri Kurmanadha temple at Srikurmam in Andhra Pradesh. The idol of Kurma in this temple has the head and body of a tortoise. Idol has two feet long two sacred stones emerging out of the ground. Built in the 2nd century AD, and revived by Ramanujacharya, the temple was renovated in the 11th century and is notable even today for its architecture. The deity installed has its back to the entrance. It is said that the idol turned around to give darshan to one of his ardent devotees from a lower caste. The highlight of this temple is the Shwetha Pushkarani, which is known for its therapeutic properties.

b) Kurma Varadaraja Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh

Kurma Varadaraja Swamy Temple is located about 10 km from Palamaner and 52 km from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Legend says that this temple was covered many times by the villagers to avoid the onslaught of invaders. Here Lord Vishnu's consort is Bhudevi. It is believed that Sri Varadaraja Swamy left for Kanchipuram while leaving his footprints on a stone called Kodhevarabanda. About 150 years back, a Kannadiga from Karnataka visited this place and examined the sand hills at which time, he noticed the gopuram of the temple. With the help of villagers, he cleared the sand that had accumulated on it and rebuilt the temple. Rathotsavam is the major event that is celebrated grandly here.

c) Gavi Ranganatha Swamy Temple In Karnataka

Gavi Ranganatha Swamy Temple is at a distance of about 28 km from Hosadurga town in Chitradurga district. Lord Vishnu is in the form of a Kurma avatar here inside a cave. Gavi translates to Cave in Kannada. The murti or idol of the Kurma avatar found here, is self-existent, and self-manifested. Lord Vishnu in the form of a giant tortoise spreads all over the floor, at the centre of the cave. This idol has all the prominent features of a tortoise. Eyes made of Silver have been fixed into the sockets. Lord Vishnu's name is etched on its forehead, and a silver conch and chakra are placed towards the left and the right side.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 13:30 [IST]