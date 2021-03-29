5 Powerful Surya Mantras To Chant Everyday Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Surya (Sun) is one of the significant deities in Hinduism. People are often seen worshipping Lord Surya, especially during morning. Devotees believe that Lord Surya blesses the earth with health, happiness, energy, warmth and prosperity. He is the one who nurtures all kinds of life forms on this planet. There are many temples across the country dedicated to Lord Surya. People often visit those temples to pray to the deity and seek His blessings.

But do you know that there are a few mantras that can help you in pleasing Lord Surya and seek His blessings. One can get his/her desires fulfilled by chanting the mantras and worshipping Lord Surya. To know what those mantras are, scroll down the article to read more.

1. Surya Mantra

नमः सूर्याय शान्ताय सर्वरोग निवारिणे,

आयु ररोग्य मैस्वैर्यं देहि देवः जगत्पते ||

Namah Suryaya Shantaya Sarvaroga Nivaarine,

Ayu rarogya maisvairyam dehi devah jagatpate||

Meaning: O Lord Surya, you are the one who rules the universe. You are the one who cures all diseases. We pray you to remove all the disease and re-establish peace, positivity and prosperity in the universe.

Benefit: The mantra can be chanted to seek blessings from Lord Surya in the form of a long and healthy life. Those who are yearning for mental peace should always chant this mantra.

2. Surya Beej Mantra

ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः ॥

Om Hraam Hreem Hraum Sah Suryay Namah||

Meaning: I salute Lord Surya for blessing the earth with life, health, prosperity, energy and intellect. Oh Lord Surya please continue blessing all kinds of life forms in this universe.

Benefits: The mantra blesses one's life with prosperity, positivity and happiness. The mantra has exceptional healing powers and can help one in recovering from diseases and health related ailments. The mantra also neutralises all kinds of negative vibes present around a person.

3. Surya Gayatri Mantra

ॐ भास्कराय विद्महे महादुत्याथिकराया धीमहि तनमो आदित्य प्रचोदयात||

Om Bhaskaray Vidmahe Mahadutyathikaraya Dheemahi Tanah Surya Prachodayat||

ॐ आदित्याय विद्महे मार्त्तण्डाय धीमहि तन्नः सूर्यः प्रचोदयात् ॥

Om Aadityay Vidhmahe Martanday Dheemahi Tanah: Surya: Prachodyat||

ॐ सप्त-तुरंगाय विद्महे सहस्र-किरणाय धीमहि तन्नो रविः प्रचोदयात्

Om Sapt Turangay Vidhmahe Sahasra Kirnay Dheemahi Tanno Ravi Prachodyat||

Meaning: Lord Surya is the nurturer and protector of the universe. Oh God, please bless me with great intellect and illuminate my soul to make it pious and innocent. Oh Lord purify my soul and bless me with positivity and nobility.

Benefit: One should chant this mantra during eclipses as the mantra is fruitful during these times. When chanted everyday with full devotion and pure intentions, the mantra can shield you from all sorts of troubles and obstacles. The mantra will provide you name and fame, no matter where you go.

4. Surya Vashikaran Mantra

ॐ नमो भगवते श्री-सूर्याय ह्रीं सहस्त्र-किरणाय ऐं

अतुल-बल-पराक्रमाय नव-ग्रह-दश-दिक्-पाल-लक्ष्मी-देव-वाय,

धर्म-कर्म-सहितायै 'अमुक' नाथय नाथय,

मोहय मोहय, आकर्षय आकर्षय,

दासानुदासं कुरु-कुरु, वश कुरु-कुरु स्वाहा ||

Om Namoh Bhagawate Shree-Suryay Hreem Sahashtra Kiranay Aim

Atul-Bal-Paraakramay Nava - Graha - Dash - Dik - Paal - Lakṣhmi - Dev - Vay,

Dharma - Karma - Sahitayai ' Amuka' Nathay Nathay,

Mohay Mohay, Akarshay Akarṣhay,

Daasanudaasam Kuru - Kuru, Vash Kuru - Kuru Swaha ||

Benefit: chanting this mantra after taking a bath and wearing clean clothes can help one in mending one's relationship and married life. Though it takes time for this mantra to show its effect, the mantra is quite powerful and can fulfill one's life's goals.

5. Aditya Hrudhayam Mantra

आधित्य ह्रुधाय पुण्यं सर्व सथृ विनासनं

जयावहं जबे नित्यं अक्षयं परमं शिवं||

Aadhitya Hrudhaya Punyam Sarva Sathru Vinaasanam

Jayaavaham Jabe nithyam Akshayam Paramam Shivam ||

Meaning: As the sun's brightness and rays provide warmth, positivity and energy to the world, one should always try to spread knowledge and happiness in the world.

Benefit: Invoking Lord Surya by chanting this mantra can make one fearless, humble, brave and eliminate ego, greed, lust and other negativities from his/her life.