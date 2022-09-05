Srikalahasti Temple In Andhra Pradesh: Remedies To Follow For Rahu Dosha Removal Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The self-manifested Lord Shiva idol at Srikalahasthi Temple uniquely has all the 27 Nakshatras (stars) and 9 Rashis embedded in his Kavacham. Surprisingly, Sri Kalahasti temple is the only temple that is open even during eclipses. The priests do not touch the Linga with their hands on any day. Highly regarded as the Pancha Bhutha Sthalas, this shrine has a Linga that is dedicated to the element of Vayu or Wind God.

One can sight five oil lamps in the sanctum, one for each element, wherein one lamp out of five, keeps constantly flickering although there is no wind inside this area. It is the most preferred place to get pujas done for the removal of Rahu and Ketu dosha. Let's delve a little deeper to know other facets of this Srikalahasti Temple.

The Srikalahasti temple, one of the most prominent pancha bhoota sthalams is located at a distance of about 36 km from the Tirupati temple. Built adjoining a hill, on the banks of river Swanamukhi, the west-facing Kalahasti temple, has Durgambika hill on the north, Kannappar hill on the South, and Kumaraswamy hill on the east.

Srikalahasti Temple: Architecture

One can find a vast gopuram, which is a few feet away from the entrance and has a smaller tower over it. While the outer prakaram houses an underground Ganapati shrine, the innermost prakaram has the shrines of Lord Shiva and Parvathi.

This monolithic temple constructed by Pallava kings in the fifth century is notable for its 120 feet high gopuram which can be sighted over the main gate. While it was renovated and rebuilt by Cholas in the 10th century, the outer walls and the four gopurams were built by Vijayanagara kings. Krishnadevaraya was behind the construction of the main gopuram and the 100 pillared mandapam which dates back to 1516. It is the collective efforts of the Cholas and Vijayanagara rulers that have contributed significantly to its structural finesse and architectural aesthetics.

Representing the Vayu element this Vayu sthalam which is otherwise known as Dakshina Kashi has an intrinsic association with Rahu and Ketu, two shadowy planets, which if found in the birth chart in inimical positions, would maim the prospects of the individual significantly. Pujas done at Kalahasti Temple would remove even the toughest of doshas related to Rahu and Ketu.

Srikalahasti Temple: Legends Associated With It

Srikalahasti has an ancient Shiva temple that finds several mentions in Skanda Purana, Shiva Purana and Linga Purana. It has been visited by several Tamil Shaivite saints seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Srikalahasti is known for two of its associated legends, one of which is related to Bhakta Kannappa, and his extreme faith in Lord Shiva. Once upon a time, a (Sri) spider, a (kala) snake and an (hasti) elephant worshipped Lord Shiva and attained salvation here, which is why this Linga is known collectively as Sri Kala Hasti Eshwara.

There is a story about the tribal hunter and an ardent Shiva devotee, by name Kannappa or Thinna. One day, after noticing a puja going on in the temple of Lord Shiva, which left him impressed, he decided to perform daily puja to the Lord. As days passed by, he got immersed in his love for Lord Shiva to such an extent that he started offering the meat of hunted animals to the Lord. Infuriated about this development, the priest of the temple, rebuked Kannappa. But one day, when one of the Lord's eyes started bleeding Thinna, unable to contain himself, gorged out one of his eyes and offered it to the lord.

The bleeding from the lord's eyes now stopped. Moved by his faith, Lord Shiva gave Thinna his darshan, and called him Kannappa whereas Kan in Tamil means "eye". and granted him mukti (salvation). At this point, the priest realised how true devotion feels and realized how worthy Kannappa was. The hill is named after Kannappa who created history and got immortalised as a Nayanmar (shaivaite saint).

This ancient shrine finds mentioned in the Skanda Purana, Shiva Purana and Linga Purana. Skanda Purana says that Arjuna visited this place to worship Lord Shiva, and met Bharadwaja rishi on his way back on the hill.

Srikalahasti Temple: Festivals

The main deities of this temple are Srikalahasteeswara (Shiva), Gnana Prasunambika Devi (Parvati). Therefore, Mahashivaratri is celebrated in the month of Maasi, and lasts for one month. It is a major festival, which coincides with the fifth day of the Maasi month.

Srikalahasti Temple: Rahu-Ketu Dosha Removal

A person whose birth chart displays a malefic Rahu is bound to suffer a worried and stressful life, with huge ups and downs in financial personal and professional aspects. In case he has been diagnosed with Sarpa or Rahu dosha, the best way to resolve this will be to get a Sarp dosha puja, which is performed in the presence of Lord Shiva at Srikalahasti temple. This is sure to wipe off the Rahu dosha from anyone's fate.

This puja that is conducted in Rahu kalam generally lasts for about 45 minutes.

This is one of the most preferred Navagraha sthalams which is exclusively dedicated to Rahu and Kethu. Navagraha sthalams are places where Lord Shiva was worshipped by Navagrahas or nine planets. Hence, they are the best places or parihara sthalams to get your Rahu and Ketu dosha removed. Flanked by two hills named Durgagiri and Kannappanamalai on either side, the temple has other shrines in the vicinity that are dedicated to Lord Kannappeshwara and Devi Durgamba.

Srikalahasti Temple: Dos And Don'ts For The Puja

Don'ts

You must take care not to visit any friend or relative on your way back home from the temple, after getting the puja done.

Pregnant women must not get the dosha nivaran ritual performed. They must also not visit any temple where it is being performed.

Sashtanga Namaskars should not be offered at any Naga Devatha temple.

Do not oil your hair before visiting this temple.

Dos

You should take a holy bath before the puja begins.

Women can perform puja before or after eight days of their menstrual cycle.

Consult a good Astrologer who can correctly decode the Rahu dosha and its side effects for you.

Rahu kethu dosha nivaran ritual is best performed twice a year, once during dakshinayan and the other during Uttarayan. Performing Rudra abhishekam after the conclusion of the puja is a must.

Perform the Rahu Ketu Pooja during a good muhurta or on the day of your birth star or on any good Nakshathra (stars) or lunar day.

Donating cows, and Naga Abharana will also accrue good results. If you can only afford to get them done, you can go ahead.

Sri Kalahasti Temple: Transport And Accommodation

Tirupati airport is the nearest to the Kalahasti temple which is 30 kilometres away from Kalahasti. Tirupati offers good and affordable lodging facilities, which are convenient as well. Kalahasti is also very well connected with Chennai and Tirupati, which is an additional advantage for travellers.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons.