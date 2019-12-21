Just In
7 Signs That Will Tell If You Are Living In A Haunted House
Often people do not believe in ghosts and think that it is their mere misconception. However, there are people who claim to have experienced paranormal activities around them or UFOs. There are also people who claim the presence of ghosts in their homes. You may think that a haunted house is a perfect spot for Halloween or simply adventure for people who like spooky activities. But, what if you hear footsteps, see shadows, strange noises, movement of inanimate objects and knocking on the door in the middle of the night and there is no one around you? This might send chills down your spine. No doubt it will be a nerve-racking experience for you.
Watching haunted houses on your TV screen in fine but what if we tell you those houses might exists in real? No matter how cliche it may sound but it is always better to be safe than sorry.
You must have seen these in movies and television shows where you see a haunted house. But, today we are going to tell you about a few signs that can help you in knowing if your house is a haunted one or not.
1. Sudden Temperature Change
If you are really interested in knowing whether or not your house is haunted then you can pay close attention to the temperature of your house or a particular room. Did you experience a sudden change in the temperature without any reason? Then spirit might be living in your house. For that reason, spirits need some energy. As soon as they enter an area, they try to observe some energy, especially heat and thus, this results in a sudden decrease in temperature.
It is believed that cold spots are generally the most common spots for ghosts to reside in a household. Even if you do not turn off the AC or fan or open the ventilation, you may feel that the room temperature has suddenly decreased.
2. Unexplained Voices And Smells
If you have just moved into a new home, you may find the place to have a pungent smell. Nobody lived there and, therefore, due to lack of cleanliness the place may smell, but if you experience some strange smell or unusual scents which may last for a few seconds or minutes, then it can be a sign that you are not alone in your house. You may get the smell of a flower, tobacco, perfume, etc, which is not at all used in your house. This could be a solid sign that you are living in a haunted house.
3. Unusual Glitches With Gadgets
At times you may see that your watch stops all of a sudden at a specific time or your television doesn't function properly. Such as the lights of your home may fluctuate or your television suddenly starts on its own or stops working. No matter how hard you try, you are unable to fix those glitches or even if you have fixed the glitches, the malfunctioning continues to happen again and again. You may also receive a call to hear only silence or some strange yet unexplained voices.
4. Strange Movement Of Inanimate Objects
Have you heard footsteps on your stairs or in your living room, even when there is no one at the home? Or did you just see that your chair is not in the place you placed it last time?
There is no denying that inanimate objects can't move on their own unless an external force is not applied. Such as a paper or cloth can change its position if you leave it under a running fan. But if you have seen the inanimate objects such as toys, books, diary, furniture or a photo frame change its position every time then it is a sign that some spirits are residing at your place.
5. Weird Behaviour Of Pets
If you have a pet dog or cat, you can notice their behaviour. Does your dog barks in a weird way in a particular direction and at an unseen object? Is your cat constantly staring at something unseen? Are your pets refusing to enter a room that they have been always entering? Well, then this is a sign that your house may be haunted. Since the sound and vision wavelength of animals is different than that of humans, they are able to see and hear things that humans can't.
6. Constant Feeling Of Being Watched Or Touched
The human mind is capable to sense when watched by someone continuously. Well, having a feeling of being watched is normal when you are surrounded by people but it can be weird and spooky if you get feeling of being watched by someone when there is no one at your home. You may get this feeling any time such as while you are busy in household chores or when you are sleeping.
You may also feel as if someone just touched your skin despite the fact that you are alone in your home. Sometimes, you may feel that someone scratched you or is trying to hurt you.
7. Change In The Behaviour Of Children
Things can be really scary when your children seem to have befriended someone who is invisible or imaginary to you. You must have seen this in movies where children tell their parents that they have found a friend and enjoy talking to them. If this is the case with your children then it is a sign that you are living in a haunted house. Since children are innocent and curious, the spirits may find it easier to connect with them.
We don't promote superstition, but why not stay safe when we see things around us that are beyond our understanding.