Sawan Month 2020: Why Lord Shiva Is Worshipped In This Month & How To Please Him Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hindu mythology, Sawan month is considered to be quite auspicious. It is also considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva, therefore, spend this month in worshipping the deity. This year the Sawan month started on 6 July 2020 and will end on 3 August 2020. During this entire month, devotees try their best to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

People usually wake up early this month and observe a fast after they have taken a bath. They then worship Lord Shiva and visit his temples well. Today we are going to tell you more about this month and in what ways you can please Lord Shiva.

Why Is Lord Shiva Worshipped In Sawan Month

Many people wonder why Lord Shiva is worshipped during this month and why He is fond of Sawan month. There are many mythological stories associated with it. One such story is of Samundra Manthan (the churning of the ocean). When Gods and demons were churning the ocean to gain the divine Amrit (nectar), the first thing that came out was Halahal, a deadly poison. Somebody had to drink it but none of the Gods or the demons had the strength to withstand the effects of Halahal. Moreover, if this Halahal wasn't consumed then it could destroy the whole universe. So everyone pleaded Lord Shiva to suggest something.

Lord Shiva knew that someone had to consume the poison and therefore, he went on to do the same. As the poison was deadly and strong enough to destroy the universe, Lord Shiva kept that poison in his throat only. He didn't let it reach his stomach as his stomach represents the Universe. This turned his neck blue and since then Lord Shiva is known as 'Neelkanth'.

Now, the Gods and other divine people wanted to ensure that Lord Shiva doesn't face the heat of the poison so they offered him some cool materials such as Chandan (sandalwood paste), Bhang, Gangajal.

Moreover, after this, the next month that came was Sawan and during this month, Earth receives plenty of rainfall which ensures that the temperature is cool and pleasant. Thus people started worshipping Lord Shiva during this month for not only saving the universe from Halahal but also to offer Him things that would provide Him the necessary cold and comfort.

How To Please Lord Shiva During Sawan

Wake up early, freshen up, clean your house and take a bath. After this wear clean clothes and worship the Shivlinga.

Offer Gangajal and raw milk to Lord Shiva. Make sure while you are offering milk to Him, you must not use any plastic container. One should offer milk only through a copper container.

One should recite Maha Mritunjay Mantra along with Om Namah Shivaye throughout the day.

You can also offer Panchamrit to Lord Shiva. Those who don't know, a Panchamrit is prepared by mixing milk, curd, honey, jaggery and ghee.

Read or listen to Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha with dedication and devotion. This will help you in offering prayers without any distractions.

You can also wear a Rudraksha Mala during this month. Rudraksha is quite dear to Lord Shiva.

Avoid consuming alcohol or non-vegetables food during this month. This is because Lord Shiva is believed to be beyond all materialistic and worldly desires. Therefore, if you want to worship Him with full devotion, then it is better that you follow austerity.

Avoid consuming garlic and onions as well during this month.

Do not take advantage of any person just for the sake of fun.

If you have observed the fast, then avoid breaking it before the Parana.