Buddha Purnima 2021: Quotes And Teachings Of Lord Buddha Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Gautam Buddha, popularly known as Lord Buddha was the founder of Buddhism. He was born Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, Nepal. His parents were Shuddodhan and Maya, the King and Queen of Lumbini. According to the religious textbooks, Gautam Buddha is believed to be born on the Purnima tithi of Vaisakh month. This year the festival will fall on 26 May 2021.

Lord Buddha renounced His royal and luxurious life after seeing a suffering old man while going around His kingdom. He then went on to attain enlightenment. He meditated for years and finally, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

Throughout His life, He preached on morality, peace, meditation, harmony and non-violence. Today we are here with some of His inspiring teachings and quotes. Read on.

1. "I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done."

2. "You only lose what you cling to."

3. "The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There's only one moment for you to live."

4. "Your work is to discover your work and then with all your heart to give yourself to it."

5. "When you can't control what is happening, try to control the way you react to what is happening."

6. "We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves."

7. "He has the most who is content with the least."

8. "The mind is everything that you become."

9. "No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path."

10. "Never stop learning because life never stops teaching."

11. "Let the past make you better, not bitter."

12. "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."

13. "Don't close the book when bad things happen in your life. Just turn the page and begin a new chapter."

14. "If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt others."

15. "Let go of the things that hurt you, but never forget what they taught you."

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 10:15 [IST]