Prayag Raj (Allahabad): Know About Legends, Kumbha Mela, And Fourteen Prayags

Prayag, the most ancient and revered pilgrimage centre of India, is a point of culmination of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Rig Veda also mentions Prayag in some of its hymns. The region between Ganga and Yamun is known to be the most fertile and ideal for crops.

Prayagraj, or Prayag, was formerly Allahabad city, in southern Uttar Pradesh state. It is situated about 65 miles west-northwest of Varanasi and it is known to relieve the devotee who takes a holy dip in it, from the afflictions of birth and death cycles and takes him straightaway to Vaikuntha or final liberation.

Prayag is referred to as Triveni Sangamam - as the Saraswati river also joins Ganga and Yamuna at the Confluence. The holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the Hindu month of Magha, just when Sun arrives in Capricorn on Makara Sankranti, Ratha Saptami, the full moon and new moon day, is known to confer the best of the three worlds.



Prayag Raj: Legend Associated With It

At the time of the great deluge, it is believed that Prayag remained as the only place unaffected by its ravaging consequences. Vishnu stays here as a yogic idol, on a banyan leaf in the form of a child. Vishnu is fondly called Veni Madhava and the Vata Vriksham or banyan tree is the personified form of Lord Shiva. Shraddha offerings similar to those done in Varanasi and Gaya are made to the forefathers during one's visit here.

Prayag is also known to be one of those places where the divine nectar Amrit fell from the hands of Bruhaspati who was rushing towards the heavens, in order to safeguard it from the demons. This was to prevent access to asuras so that they will not become immortals like Devas. When they chased him in rage, while he was journeying, some of the nectar overflowed from the pot in his hands and fell on Prayag, Nasik, Ujjain, and Haridwar.



Prayag Raj: Significance Of Kumbh Mela

When Jupiter camps in the zodiac sign of Taurus, which happens once in 12 years, Kumbha Mela is celebrated at Prayag. When Jupiter is in the signs of Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius, Kumbha Mela is celebrated in Nasik, Ujjain and Haridwar.

Prayag Raj: The 14 prayags

As per the traditional scriptures, there are about 14 such Prayags in India, most of them, in Uttarakhand and the Panchprayag region also exists in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. These five places, are Vishnuprayag, Nandaprayag, Karnaprayag, Rudraprayag and Devprayag. These five prayagas are of colossal significance to devotees from all over India as they believe a dip in these confluences, will rid the soul of sin and take him towards moksha.

Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 23:43 [IST]