7 Powerful Mantras Of Lord Hanuman That You Can Chant To Seek Blessings From Him

Lord Hanuman is believed to be the one who removes obstacles and fears from one's life. According to some Hindu mythological stories and beliefs, Lord Hanuman is one of the manifestations of Lord Shiva. He is believed to be the son of Vayu, the God of wind. However, His biological parents are Mother Anjani and Maruti, the head of Vanaras. Devotees are often seen worshipping Lord Hanuman with utmost dedication and devotion.

Today we are here with some mantras that you can chant to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. Scroll down to read more.

Bajrang Baan Lyrics In English and Hindi

1. Hanuman Moola Mantra

ॐ हनुमते नमः॥

Om Hanumate Namah॥

Meaning: Salutations to Lord Hanuman.

Benefits: This Hanuman Moola Mantra is chanted to overcome obstacles and problems from one's life. It is highly suggested that those who are facing problems in life should chant this mantra to make things easier. Chanting this mantra gives phsyical stamina and strength to devotees.

2. Hanuman Mantra

हं हनुमते रुद्रात्मकाय हुं फट् |

Hang Hanumate Rudraatmakaay Hung Phatt

Meaning: Saluttations to Lord Hanuman who is as powerful and wrathful as Lord Rudra.

Benefits: It is believed that this Hanuman mantra has lots of strength and power in it. Those who recite this mantra with dedication and devotion will become exceptionally powerful.

3. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

ॐ आञ्जनेयाय विद्महे वायुपुत्राय धीमहि।

तन्नो हनुमत् प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi।

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat॥

Meaning: Om, let the son of Anjani, enlighten our soul. He is the son of the god of wind and is intelligent. To Him, we offer our prayers. May He bless our soul.

Benefits: The mantra is more like a protective charm. Chanting this mantra can protect you from possible dangers. It will also help in accomplishing your work with confidence. After chanting this mantra, one becomes as fearless, brave and strong as Lord Hanuman.

4. Anjaneya Mantra

ॐ श्री वज्रदेहाय रामभक्ताय वायुपुत्राय नमोsस्तुते ।

Om Shree Vajradehaya Ramabhakthaya Vayuputhraya Namosthuthe

Meaning: Salutations to the one whose body is strong and tough. He is the son of the God of wind and the prime devotee of Lord Rama. To such Lord Hanuman, I bow always.

Benefits: If you are someone who is struggling to get a new job or success in your life, then you need to chant this mantra as much as possible. It is believed that this mantra removes obstacles from one's life and brings success. Students taking part in competitive exams can also chant this mantra. One should chant this mantra 11 times a day, especially on Thursday.

5. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

मनोजवम् मारुततुल्यवेगम् जितेन्द्रियम् बुद्धिमताम् वरिष्ठम्।

वातात्मजम् वानरयूथमुख्यम् श्रीरामदूतम् शरणम् प्रपद्ये॥

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham।

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye||

Meaning: I seek refuge in the one who is swift as mind and wind. He is the master of senses and has excelled intelligence, wisdom and leaning. He is the son of the head of vanaras. He is the messenger of Rama and devotedly serves Him. I pray to seek refuge in Him.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra brings courage and strength to one's life. Those who chant this mantra with pure intentions and heart seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. He fulfills the desires of such people with prosperity and wealth. The mantra eliminates negativity and fears from one's life and fills positivity into it.

6. Bhakta Hanuman Mantra

अंजनीगर्भ संभूत कपीन्द्र सचिवोत्तम ।

रामप्रिय नमस्तुभ्यं हनुमन् रक्ष सर्वदा ॥

Anjanii-Garbha Sambhuuta Kapii-[I]ndra Sacivo[a-U]ttama |

Raama-Priya Namas-Tubhyam Hanuman Rakssa Sarvadaa ||

Meaning: I bow to the one who was born from the womb of Mother Anjani and who was great minister of the king of monkeys, Sugriva. He is quite dear to Lord Rama and I always bow to that Lord Hanuman.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra helps one in seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. It is believed that this mantra brings prosperity, wealth, positivity and health to one's life. Not only this, but this mantra also removes fear and anxiety from one's life.

7. Hanuman Beeja Mantra

|| ॐ ऐं भ्रीम हनुमते,

श्री राम दूताय नम: ||

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate

Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Meaning: Salutations to Lord Hanuman, the one who is the messenger and representative of Lord Rama and His family.

Benefits: Chanting this mantra with pure heart and devotion, can help one in pleasing Lord Hanuman.