Navratri and Durga Puja 2022: Know The Similarities And Difference Between The Two Popular Festivals

September is here and we are all ready and geared up for festive celebrations queueing in to bless our efforts of the previous year with success and let the trail of success continue over the upcoming year. A lot of us might be wondering why we are differentiating between Navratri and Durga Puja when in reality, they are nothing but worship of one goddess Durga.

A lot of similarities between the two festivals might baffle us into thinking that they are the same, but there are glaring differences in several aspects of these two festivals that are too important to ignore. They are vastly different when it comes to religious rituals and practices.

The northern and western part of India celebrates Navratri and Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal and other east Indian states. Both festivals celebrate the splendour of Goddess Durga, but the styles and modes of worship and festivity differ a lot. Let us delve into the key differences and similarities further.

Navratri And Durga Puja: Time

This year, Navratri 2022 has begun on 26 September and will end on 04 October and Durga Puja 2022 will begin on 01 October and will end on 05 October.

Difference Between Durga Puja, Navratri And Dusshera

Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra are Hindu Festivals celebrated pan India. 'Navratri' marks a nine-day period for the festivities of which 'Durga Puja' is an integrated part which is observed with ritualistic precision while the day after Navratri is to be treated as Dussehra.

In the Indian culture, Navratri is a full nine-day festival, that is replete with the enactment of different types of art and dance forms. Goddess Durga puja is observed on the ninth or eighth day while Dussehra is the day Ravana was killed by Lord Rama and Demon Mahishasura was killed by Goddess Durga.

Navratri is of primordial significance to the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and some states in South India. The festival is observed for ten days and nine nights, and the main intent is to worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

Also referred to as Nava Durga Parva, this period is deemed most auspicious for any dedicated spiritual sadhana. With the closing of the festival, the evil instincts give way to a serene and sedate beginning, wherein all the malice on earth recedes and benefit rays of the divine, touch the lives of its devotees. Fun and revelry form the basic theme of the celebrations wherein the coinciding beats and moves of dandiya and Garba hold the people in raptures and awe.

Durga Puja or Durgotsava is the worship of Goddess Durga which is carried out in Bengal, India. Durgotsava is mostly the devoted worship of Goddess Durga which is majorly observed in Bengal and South India. With the "victory of good over evil" being the theme of this festival, the other states like Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, have a stretch of five days dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. It is declared the annual holiday in these states.

Nepal with a 91 percent Hindu population, celebrates it on a large scale. It is a pan-Indian observance, which shows how popular the festival is amongst people and how the Durga Puja is gaining momentum as the most important religious observance everywhere.

Dussehra, the tenth day, that occurs immediately after Navratri, is indicative of a new spiritual dawn, which is powerful and transforming.

The festival Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra constitute the cultural undercurrent of the sea of Indian tradition and ethos. People celebrate it every year with doubled fervour. People, nowadays, with their own cultivated set of beliefs and ideals, find a common ground among each other, during this festival, through the exchange of their views. It is a platform where the old and the new meet amicably to contribute to the overall cultural flow. Youngsters too, take an enthusiastic role in the festival, with their innovative greetings, and posters, decking up the pandals and artistically dressing up the idols. These sentiments have induced a greater interest in our culture in the hearts of westerners.

Similarities Between Durga Puja And Navratri

Durga puja is a ritual where Goddess Durga is worshipped. It is called Durgotsava. Navratri is the period of nine days that is reserved for the worship of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. It is known as Navadurga Parva. Dussehra is the tenth day after the Navratri festival. It is known as Dussehra.

Durgotsava is all about the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. It is also celebrated as Dashami or the tenth day during the Durga Puja. Navratri spells the end of evil and good beginnings. Dussehra is about Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

The Durgotsava is conducted as per the traditions and culture of the region. Navaratri Festival is celebrated with aartis and varied dance forms whereas Dussehra is celebrated as per a variety of rituals and customs.

Difference Between Navratri And Dussehra

Navratri is more austerity and rituals whereas Durga puja is all about celebration and revelry.

The glaring difference between Durgotsav and Navratri is that Navratri is a totally vegetarian festival where the menu does not have eggs, meat, onion and garlic prescribed, whereas meat and fish is the staple diet for the day of Durga Puja.

Navratri is a private and family observance whereas Durga Puja is a community observance.

During Dussehra, the effigy of Ravana is burnt and on Vijayadashami, Goddess Durga worship concludes with Sindoor Khela, where married ladies apply sindoor on each other and dance to the beat of the dhol before Goddess Durga gets officially immersed in water.

The first day of Navratri begins with the Shailputri puja whereas Mahalaya Amavasya is the first day of Durga Puja during which the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura started.

During Navratri, little girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga while Kumari Puja is done to a little girl dressed up in the attire of Durga, on the day of Durga Puja.

Navratri begins on the first day of Poornima for the next nine days till Navami ends. Durga puja ritual starts on the Shashti and continues up to Dashami.

Nine goddesses indicating nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Navratri. Whereas for Durga Puja, the reigning goddess is Durga.

On the last day of the festival of Navratri, comes the festival of Dussehra in North India whereas Dusshera is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami among Bengalis.

