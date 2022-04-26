Navagraha Stotram: Know Lyrics, Meaning, and Benefits of Chanting Faith Mysticism oi-Boldsky Desk

Navagraha stotram is a Hindu devotional prayer that is chanted or sung to address and praise the nine planets, or Navagrahas. It was composed by one of the greatest poets Sage Vyasa. It is believed that the hymn focuses on the ups and lows in the life of humans and anyone who chants this will get rid of sins and peace will prevail in their lives. Also, one is said to be benefitted from good wealth and fortune.

There is a religious belief that this peace mantra will save one from the negative vibrations of all planets and good karmas will remove the bad karmas from one's life. It is said that one needs to recite this mantra early in the morning after having a bath and keep an idol of Navagraha while chanting it in the temple and doing Puja to the Navagrahas.

This divine hymn consists of 9 stanzas, where each one is dedicated to the particular grahas namely the Surya, Chandra, Kuja, Budha, Brihaspati, Shukra, Shani, Rahu, and Kethu. The character of this strotam is simple but has intense meaning and it briefly explains the appearance, divine attributes and lineage of the Navagrahas. Scroll down the article to know the Navagraha Strotam lyrics in Hindi and English, meaning, and benefits of chanting it.

Navagraha Stotram Lyrics in Hindi । व्यासरचितं नवग्रह स्तोत्र पाठ ।

जपाकुसुम सङ्काशं काश्यपेयम् महदद्युतिम् ।

तमोरिंसर्वपापघ्नम् प्रणतोऽस्मि दिवाकरं । १ ।

दधिशङ्खतुषाराभं क्षीरोदार्णव संभवं ।

नमामि शशिनम् सोमं शंभोर्मुकुट भूषणं । २ ।

धरणीगर्भ संभूतम् विद्युत्कान्ति समत्प्रभम् ।

कुमारं शक्तिहस्तं तं मंगलम् प्रणाम्यहम् । ३ ।

प्रियंगुकलिकाश्यामम् रूपेणाप्रतिमं बुधं ।

सौम्यं सौम्य गुणोपेतं तं बुधम् प्रणमाम्यहम् । ४ ।

देवानांच ऋषीनांच गुरुं कांचन सन्निभम् ।

बुद्धिभूतं त्रिलोकेशम् तं नमामि बृहस्पतिं । ५ ।

हिमकुंद मृणालाभं दैत्यानाम् परमं गुरुम् ।

सर्वशास्त्र प्रवक्तारं भार्गवम् प्रणमाम्यहम् । ६ ।

नीलांजन समाभासम् रविपुत्रं यमाग्रजम् ।

छायामार्तन्ड संभूतं तं नमामि शनैश्चरम् । ७ ।

अर्धकायं महावीर्यं चन्द्रादित्य विमर्दनम् ।

सिंहिकागर्भसंभूतं तं राहुं प्रणमाम्यहम् । ८ ।

पलाशपुष्पसङ्काशं तारकाग्रह मस्तकं ।

रौद्रं रौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुम् प्रणमाम्यहम् । ९ ।

इति श्री व्यासमुखोग्दीतं यः पठेत् सुसमाहितः ।

दिवा वा यदि वा रात्रौ विघ्न शांतिर्भविष्यति । १० ।

नरनारी नृपाणांच भवेत् दुःस्वप्ननाशनं ।

ऐश्वर्यमतुलम् तेषाम् आरोग्यम् पुष्टिवर्धनं । ११ ।

ग्रहनक्षत्रजाः पीडास्तस्कराग्निसमुभ्दवाः ।

ता सर्वाःप्रशमं यान्ति व्यासोब्रुते न संशयः । १२ ।

। इस प्रकार व्यास मुनि द्वारा रचित नवग्रह स्तोत्र पाठ पूरा हुआ । Navagraha Stotram Lyrics in English । Vyasrachitam Navagraha Stotram Path ।

japakusuma sankasham kashyapeyam mahadadyutim,

TamorimsarvaPapaghnam pranatosmi divakaram । 1 ।

dadhashamkha tushaarabham ksheero daarnava sambhavam,

namami shashinam somam shambhormukuta bhooshanam । 2 ।

Dharani garbha sambhootam vidyut kaanti samatprabham,

kumaram shaktihastam tam mangalam pranamyaham । 3 ।

Priyamgu kalikaa shyamam roopena apratimam budham,

Saumyam Saumya Gunopetam Tam Budham Pranamamyaham । 4 ।

Devanaamcha Risheenaamcha Gurum Kamchana Sannibham,

Buddhibhootam trilokesham tam namami Brihaspatim । 5 ।

Himakunda mrinalaabham Daityanaam paramam gurum,

SarvaShaastra Pravaktaaram Bhaargavam Pranamamyaham । 6 ।

Neelamjana samaabhaasam Raviputram Yamaagrajam,

Chhaaya Martanda Sambhutam tam namaami shanaishcharam । 7 ।

Ardhakaayam mahaveryam chandraaditya vimardanam,

Simhika Garbha Sambhootam tam raahum pranamamyaham । 8 ।

Palaasha pushpa samkaasham tarakaagrah mastakam,

Raudram raudratmakam Ghoram tam ketum pranamaamyaham । 9 ।

Iti shri vyaasa mukhogdeetam yah pathet susamaahitah,

Divaa vaa yadi vaa ratrau vighna shantirbhavishyati । 10 ।

Naranaari nripanaamcha bhavet duhswapna nashanam,

Aishwaryamatulam tesham aarogyam pushtivardhanam । 11 ।

Graha nakshatrajah peedas taskaraagni samudbhavah,

taa sarvaah prashamam yaanti vyasobrute na samshayah । 12 ।

। Is Prakar Vyas Muni Dwara Rachit Navagraha Stotram Path Pura Hua । Japakusuma samkasam kasyapeyam mahdyutim Tamorim sarva papagnam pranatosmi divakaram (1) Dedicated to Lord surya (Aditya/Sun)

The one who is red in colour like that of the hibiscus flower, who is born in the Kashyapa lineage, O the brightest one.

The remover of darkness, the destroyer of sins, Lord Diwakara (another name of Sun god), I prostrate to you. Dadhi sankha tusharambham Ksheerodarnava sambhavam

Namami sasinam Somam Shambhormukuta Bhushanam (2) Dedicated to Lord Chandra (Moon)

The one who shines in the white colour like that of curd or conch or snow, who is born from the milky ocean (Ksheerasagara).

I bow to you Chandra (Moon), who has a hare symbol on him, the one who is present as the ornament on the crown of the God Shiva. Dharani-garbha sambhutam vidyutkanti samaprabham Kumaram shakthihastam tham Mangalam pranamamyaham (3) Dedicated to Lord Kuja (Mangal or Mars)

O, the one who is born to the Earth, who radiates like the brilliance of thunderbolt.

The son (of the earth), who has the divine powers in his hands, I prostrate to you the Lord Kuja (Mangala). Priyangu kalika-syamam rupenaa-pratimam Bhudham

Sowmyam sowmyagunopetam tham Budham pranamamyaham (4) Dedicated to Lord Budha (Mercury)

Present in the green colour resembling the bud of Kadamba tree, O the Lord Budha with unequaled body. Who is gentle, filled with divine attributes, I prostrate to you, Lord Budha. Devanam cha Rushinamcha Gurum Kamchana sannibham Buddhibhutam trilokesam tham namami Bruhaspatim (5) Dedicated to Lord Guru (Brihaspati/Jupiter)

The Guru of the Devas and Rushi's, who shines like that of Gold.

The intellectual one, Lord(guru) to the three lokas, I bow to you Lord Bruhaspati. Hima kumda mrunalabham daityaanam paramam Gurum Sarva-sastra pravaktaram Bharghavam pranamamyaham (6) Dedicated to Lord Shukra/Venus

The one who is compared to the attributes like snow, jasmine, and the stem of the lotus (Mrunala), who is the best or superior Guru to the Daitya's.

An expert in all the sastras, O the Bhargava/Sukra (another name of Sukracharya) I prostrate before you. Neelanjana samabhasam Raviputram Yamaagrajam Chayaa-martanda sambhutam tham namami Shanaischaram (7) Shining in the color of black traditional kajal, the son the Ravi (Surya) and the brother of Yama.

Who is born to the Chayadevi and Marthanda Surya, I bow to that Lord Shanischara(Shani). Ardhakayam mahaveeryam chandraditya vimardhanam Simhika-garbha sambhutam tham Rahum pranamaamyaham (8) Dedicated to Lord Rahu

The one with the half body, full of valor (signifying the dominance), the one who obstructs and opposes the sun and moon.

Who is born as the son of Simhika (sister of the Hiranya kashipa), I prostrate before you, Lord Rahu. Palasha pushpa samkasam tarakaagraha mastakam

Raudram raudratmakam ghoram tham Ketum pranamamyaham (9) Dedicated to Lord Ketu

Shining in the colour of Palasha flowers (flowers of the ‘flame of forest' tree), who acts like head to the stars and planets.

Who is furious, full of furious aspects, terrifying (to the wicked people), O Lord Ketu I prostrate before you. Phala Shruti Ithi Vyasa mukhod-geetam yah pathet-susamahitaha

Divaa va yadi va ratrau vighna santir bhavishyathi Reciting this stotram written by Vyasa will give the sovereign and makes them powerful.

Also, they will succeed in the obstacles or troubles that occur either during the daytime or the night. Naranaaree nrupanam cha bhavedduhu Swapna nasanam

Aishwarya matulam teshamarogyam pushtivardhanam Also for the ones who chant this stotram either the Men, women or the kings will be saved from the effects of the bad dreams.

Those will also be granted with unparalleled wealth, good health, and nourishment. Graha-nakshatrajaha peedah taskaraagni samudbhavaha

Taah sarwaaha prasamam yamti vyaso brute na samsayaha Those who chant will also be saved from the troubles caused by planets and the stars and also from the troubles of thieves or fire.

There should be no doubt (Samsaya) about these entire words of the Vyasa. Ithi Shri Vyasa virachitham Navagraha stotram sampoornam Thus, ends the Navagraha Stotram (Hymns of praise to the Navagrahas) composed by Shri Vyasa. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practicing or implementing any information and assumption.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022