Masik Durgashtami 2020: Rituals, Significance And Things To Do On This Day

Masik Durgashtami is a festival of Goddess Durga that is celebrated every month. The day is observed on the eighth day in the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase) of every month. It is believed that Goddess Durga was created by the Holy Trinity i.eLord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva on the Ashtami Tithi in Shukla Paksha. The worshippers and devotees of Goddess Durga consider this day to be quite auspicious and therefore, they always consider every month's Ashtami Tithi in Shukla Paksha as quite auspicious. In July 2020, the Masik Durgashtami falls on 27 July 2020.

Devotees usually observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Goddess Durga on this day. Today we are going to tell you more about this day in detail.

Rituals Of Masik Durgashtami

Devotees need to wake up early in the morning, freshen up, clean the house and take a bath.

Wear new or clean clothes and take the resolution to observe the fast throughout the day. You need to promise yourself that you will be practicing austerity and abstinence during this fast.

Close your eyes and meditate while keeping your focus on Goddess Durga.

Light a Diya and keep it burning throughout the day. This is known as Akhand Jyoti and is quite important from a religious point of view.

Now recite Devi Mahatmya, Durga Chalisa and Mantras.

Offer flowers, a piece of new cloth, fruits and offerings (prepare a porridge) to the deity and worship the deity with your hands folded.

During the evening, you need to wash your hands, feet and then sit in a comfortable position on the mat in your Puja room.

Now either listen or read the Vrat Katha. Light an incense stick while you are reading or listening to the Vrat Katha.

Do the aarti of Goddess Durga while chanting the Durga aarti. After this, distribute prasad among the children and other people.

You can then break your fast the next morning, after bathing and worshipping.

Things To Do On This Day

One must wake up early and take a bath.

Devotees should wear clean and washed clothes on this day.

If you are observing a fast on this day make sure you do not think about enjoying the materialistic luxuries or desire about the same.

While you are taking up the Sankalp (resolution) to observe the fast on this day make sure it is done with full dedication and devotion.

One must not consume tea or coffee after waking up in the morning.

Make sure you do not leave your house vacant on this day. It should have at least one member in the house.

Be polite and helpful to people around you.

Significance Of Masik Durgashtami

The symbolises the strength of women and how beautifully they take care of their family.

It is advised that devotees of Goddess Durga should observe a fast throughout the day and worship her on this day.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga is considered to be the Goddess of Power and Strength. Therefore, worshipping her on this day provides mental peace to people.

Observing a fast on this day removes all your sins and wrongdoings.

Those who are having a bad time in their life and relationship should worship Goddess Durga on this day.

It is believed that those who observe a fast with full austerity, dedication and abstinence get blessings from Goddess Durga herself.