Maha Shivratri 2021: Things You Must Not Offer To Lord Shiva On This Day
Maha Shivratri is a huge festival that is celebrated all over India. Every year this festival is observed in the month of Phalgun on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This year the date falls on 11 March 2021. Devotees of Lord Shiva will be observing a fast with full austerity and abstinence. They will be worshipping Lord Shiva by offering various things. But do you know that there are a few things that you must not offer to Lord Shiva, especially on Maha Shivratri? In order to know what those things are, scroll down to read more.
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is associated with feminine beauty and the materialistic world. It is said that Lord Shiva is a recluse and therefore, He stays away from all kinds of materialistic things. Therefore, turmeric is a big no. Moreover, since Lord Shiva is only offered things that have a cooling effect, turmeric is restricted owing to the fact that it doesn't have any cooling effect.
2. Tulsi Leaves
Tulsi leaves are said to be the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, prosperity and fortune. Lord Vishnu married Goddess Tulsi in His Shaligram form. Therefore, offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Shiva, especially on Shivratri is a big no.
3. Coconut Water
One can surely offer coconut to Lord Shiva as it is one of the most auspicious fruit offerings. But do you know that offering coconut water to Lord Shiva on Shivratri is forbidden as per the Hindu culture? Yes, this may sound a bit weird but this is true. This is because when you offer coconut water to any deity, you drink the same water. Since devotees of Lord Shiva do not consume anything on Maha Shivratri, one should avoid offering coconut water during the festival of Maha Shivratri.
4. Infected Bael Patra
Bael Patra is one of the must-have things when you worship Lord Shiva. The trifoliate leaf is one of the most favourite things of Lord Shiva. Since the leaf is believed to have medicinal properties and a cooling agent, one should ensure that it is not insect-eaten, infected or torn from anywhere.
5. Champa Flowers
The Champa flower is also known as kewda is another thing that you can offer to Lord Shiva. This is because Lord Shiva had once cursed the flower. Since then the flower isn't used while worshipping Lord Shiva, especially during Maha Shivratri.
6. Saffron Or Kumkum
One should refrain from offering saffron or kumkum to Lord Shiva. This is because saffron and kumkum are associated with beauty and feminism. Since Lord Shiva being a recluse stays away from all the materialistic elements and happiness, offering kumkum and saffron is a big no. Moreover, since Lord Shiva applies ash on His forehead, therefore, He isn't offered saffron or kumkum.
7. Bronze Pot
Bronze pot is prohibited while offering milk and curd to Lord Shiva because the metal isn't considered pious. Since bronze pots or containers are often used for pouring and drinking wine and alcohol, therefore, it is not used for offering anything to Lord Shiva.