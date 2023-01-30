Khatu Shyam Ji Temple: The Temple Dedicated To Barbarika, The Grandson Of Bhima Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The Khatu Shyam Temple situated in Sikar, Rajastan, is dedicated to the Barbarika, the Grandson of Bhima, the Pandava prince. Khatu Shyam temple receives a huge number of devotees during the annual Phalgun festival. It is the experience of his numerous devotees who say that they get million times more than what they ask him for. Hence he is also known as Lakhdatar. As per the scriptures, Khatu Shyam is considered to be an incarnation of Krishna in Kali Yuga. Baba Khatu Shyam existed during the era of Mahabharata Lord Krishna, pleased with his abilities for warfare, gave him a boon that he would be worshipped in Krishna's name in Kali Yuga.

Khatu Shyam Temple: History

While Pandavas were in exile in the deep jungles, Bhima met the demoness Hidimba whom he married and a son was born to him within a year. His son was named Ghatotkacha. Barbarika was the son of Ghatotkacha who was no less than Ghatotkach in valour and warfare tactics. Later during the war that ensued between Pandavas and Kauravas, Barbarika decided to be just a spectator and not a participant. When sri Krishna asked whose side he would like to support, Barbarika replied that he would support the losing side. At this juncture, realizing the outcome of this proclamation by Barbarika, he asked Barbarika to give him something as daan. Barbarika agreed to give what Krishna asked of him and finally offered his head as daan still insisting on being a spectator to the war. Krishna placed his head atop the hill and the war started. Barbarika finally exclaimed that it was Krishna who deserved to take the credit for the Pandava win at the Mahabharata war. Shri Krishna pleased with his sacrifice allowed him to be worshipped in his name as Shyam in kali yuga.

His head was finally found buried in the lands of the Khatu Village of Rajastan at the beginning of Kaliyug and at this spot, the villagers noticed that a cow, showering milk on the ground, and dug up the earth below, to find a decapitated head which belonged to Barbarika. They handed the head over to the priest finally. Roop Singh the ruler of this place dreamed on the same day of having built a temple in this place. Thus, he constructed a temple around this place and installed an idol of Khatushyam.

Khatu Shyam Temple: Architecture

Diwan Abhay Singh took over the renovation of this temple and rebuilt using stones and marble with its door decorated with gold leaf. A prayer hall by name Jagmohan was also built adjacently. This temple is architecturally a marvel and is intricately painted with scenes from Mythology. The temple has a black stone idol of the Lord Barbarika.

Khatu Shyam Temple: Falgun Festival

Falgun Mela is celebrated in the month of Falgun which arrives 5 days before Holi begins. During Falgun Mela, many famous singers perform concerts and thousands of devotees attend it every year. Although the temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, the festival is associated with Barbarika, the stalwart warrior son of Ghatotkacha. The festival is arranged on the waxing phase of the moon in the first half of the Falgun month.

Khatu Shyam Temple: How To Reach

The temple of Khatu Shyam is situated 80 km away from Jaipur. Ringas is the nearest railway station from where the distance to Baba's temple is 18.5 km. The nearest airport is Jaipur International Airport which is 95 km away from the temple, From Delhi to Khatu Shyam Mandir it takes 4-5 hours of journey time.

