Kamal Gatta Or Lotus Seeds Mala: Properties, Benefits, And Chanting Procedure Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Varieties of Rosaries, used to chant for various deities, can be purchased in specific shops while each type of rosary corresponds to certain deity and is unique in its uses and benefits. Rudraksha rosary is used for the Japa of Lord Shiva or Rudra. Tulsi mala is used by vaishnavaites to for pray to Lord Vishnu. Similarly a rosary made of dried Lotus seeds is used to chant the Mahalaxmi Japa as she is known to be particularly fond of Lotus Seeds which are oval in shape and black and brown in colour.

Kamal Gatta Mala: Properties

Having 108 beads tied in a single thread, the meditation done with kamal gatta or Lotus beads Mala pleases Goddess Mahalakshmi. Followed with a Lakshmi mantra, it would really remedy all the problems of devotees. This mala is made using dry lotus seeds and it strictly used for meditation. A durable lotus mala would be processed with materials that give durability and strength to the seed. They are made exactly as per the specifications that a yoga mala comes with. Yoga mala is also known by several names such as Kamala Gatta mala, power beads, prayer mala or chanting mala.

A Kamal Gatta Mala is made from lotus seeds that are bound together with a red thread. This is strictly not advised for wearing for normal day to day purposes. It is to be used while chanting a mantra to Goddess Lakshmi. Goddess Mahalakshmi, also known as Kamalavaasini, is seated on Lotus, which happens to be her favourite flower. Kamala means Lotus and Vaasini means the one who resides in. So Lakshmi resides in Lotus and hence she is called Kamalavaasini. Lotus rosary is offered to all the Goddesses seated on Lotuses. Lotus seeds chanting is very specifically done for Goddess Lakshmi. It can also be worn during worship. If Lotus Gatta mala is used, for chanting, and offered to Lakshmi, one can be assured of material prosperity.

How To Chant Lakshmi Mantra Using Kamal Gatta Mala

Using Kamal Gatta mala, one can chant Goddess Lakshmi's name any number of times to receive her blessings and ward off poverty and squalor as well as make material advancement. Kamal Gatta are nothing but seeds of a Lotus and mantras are to be chanted on this mala to achieve ultimate advancement in worldly pursuits. There are plenty of mantras associated with Goddess Mahalakshmi and one should seek the help of an expert on the subject to know which mantra suits him or her the best. Generally speaking, for loan burdens, business losses, unfavourable marital life are very much benefitted by the mantra, "Om Mahalakshmyai Ch Vidmahe Vishupatneem Ch Dheemahi Tanno Laxmi Prachodayat", by chanting 108 times or one rosary starting from a Friday. The benefits you derive out of this is unbelievably great. For maximum benefit seek the help of an astrologer who will be able to guide you on which mantra needs to be selected in order to achieve better results. It blesses the Sadhak with spiritual enlightenment and knowledge.

Kamal Gatta Mala: Benefits

1. Preserve this garland in a fine condition in your house or use it while chanting as it pleases Goddess Mahalakshmi. If earning is your topmost concern use this mala to do the japa.

2. For any loan-related problems or financial crisis, use the Kamal Gatta garland.

3. Reciting Kanakadhara Stotra with Kamal Gatta garland on Diwali, Navami, Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras as it is known to confer financial benefits to the person.

4. It empowers you with the spiritual knowledge that equips you to face adverse situations.

5. This garland bestows the virtue of tolerance and forbearance to the sadhaka by infusing positivity and a sense of self control in him.

6. Kamal Gatta mala seals the loopholes in your personality by enabling decision making knack to a person and enhancing the confidence of a person.

Kamal Gatta Mala: Spiritual Uses

Lotus seed has equal number of spiritual uses as well apart from bestowing knowledge, Wealth, courage Prosperity, and enhancing Wisdom. It regulates your focus and aids your meditation and Yoga. It induces logical and positive thinking. It deflects negative energies and evil eyes. Those on the brink of financial bankruptcy, can carry this mala with them all the time as it uplifts the devotee from the depths of despair and financial losses to the life Those who are going through a difficult phase owing to financial losses or poverty can keep this Mala with them. It can also be used during Lakshmi Kubera Homa.

Kamal Gatta Mala: Ways To Use

1. Place odd number of Kamal Gatta seeds and/or a mala in your puja mandir.

2. Chant any mantra using Kamal Gatta Mala.

3. Place odd number of Kamal Gatta seeds in your Almirah or cash box.

4. Place the mala around Goddess Lakshmi's idol.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 20:01 [IST]