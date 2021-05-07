For Quick Alerts
Jamat-Ul-Vida 2021: Know About The Last Friday Of Ramadan
Prerna Aditi
As per the Islamic beliefs and calendar, the month of Ramadan is said to be the most auspicious. Muslims all over the world, observe fasts from sunrise to sunset during the entire month. Out of all the days of Ramadan, Jamat-ul-Vida is an auspicious and important day. It is the last Friday of the month and falls prior to the Eid-ul-Fitr, the most popular Islamic festival. This year Jamat-ul-Vida will be observed on 7 May 2021.
This Jamat-ul-Vida, we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down to read more.
Celebration
- In order to celebrate the Jamat-ul-Vida, people wake up early, freshen up and clean their houses.
- They then bathe and wear clean clothes.
- They read Quran and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty.
- They also ask the Almighty to bless them and their deceased loved ones with salvation.
- Men take part in the congregation prayer organised in the Mosque.
Significance
- Jamat-ul-Vida is also known as al-Jumu'ah al-Yateemah. Jumu'ah means gathering.
- The day is dedicated to spreading peace and harmony across the world.
- Huge feasts are organised in mosques.
- People carry out some charitable works such as feeding the orphans, underprivileged and needy people.
- Some people also donate money and other necessary items to the needy.
- It is said that on this day, Almighty forgives all the mistakes of those who worship Him with pure intentions.
Friday, May 7, 2021
