How To Use Creative Visualisation To Create The Future Of Your Dreams

What you think is what you become. This age old saying has not lost its relevance even today. Actually, there is a process called Visualisation which comes of aid here. It is a process which requires you to form clear images of your goal for its fruition. You change the images consciously when you are visualizing, so that your feelings and attitude undergo transformation to help you reach that goal. When you successfully visualise the future you want, you actually begin to create that future.

Visualization takes all of your ten minutes in your day schedule which is actually a miniscule portion of the time you take to complete your chores. Done twice daily, just when you wake up or when you are about to sleep, for a total of 10 minutes, it modifies your personality and attitude towards success. The creative visualisation that you do will steer your subconscious in the direction of achievement and success.

There are ten steps to visualisation process, for you to learn to practice this art. To practice successfully all you have to spend is 10 minutes of focussed effort and time.

You can use guided visualisation programs on YouTube which actually inspire you to start it without fail.

1. Collect images and words that remind you of your goals. Place a board of these images in some place of your house where you spend most of your time to remind you of your goal. Make a list of 10 or 20 such goals that are currently on your mind. Write each one a card and keep it near your bed or study table.

2. At dawn and dusk times, run through the stack of cards. Pick one of them and start visualising.

3. Creative visualisation is all about training the subconscious mind, and hence there is no role for the conscious mind here. So reduce its influence over you by indulging more with the subconscious mind by way of visualisation.

4. Firstly have a positive start for your program, by accepting your present situation, counting the blessings in it, and enthuse yourself by looking back to see how far you have actually traversed in your journey.

5. Firstly bring into effect smaller changes that you want to see in your life and later take on the big steps that you dream of taking up. This will reaffirm your faith in yourself and the goal.

6. While visualizing, use your senses, all five of them, to notice the sounds, the way you talk to others, how they respond, and how you talk to yourself. Feel the sensations as you touch, taste or smell this new thing that you are creating in your life. Feel each sensation intensely whether it is happiness, or excitement. Create a clear image and provide details of this scene to your subconscious so that you can arrive at a better solution.

7. Don't get lost with how you will achieve your dream. Think about what you will want to see in your life. Your sensory experiences will give adequate hints to your subconscious about how it should bring it to reality.

8. Now present your visualization to the universe and unburden yourself now. This might sound very difficult but patience is the key.

9. Now tell yourself " Let this happen Or let something better happen. "

10. Take practical steps ahead in the direction of fulfilment. Show that you are serious by doing something about it. For example, watch some self-help videos, read what people have written in their blogs, or even talk to people who have triumphed at it. This will help you reach the end of your tunnel and beam a proud smile.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 18:14 [IST]