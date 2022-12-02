Goddess Varahi: Know About The Iconography, Rituals, Legends And Benefits Of Worshipping Her Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Goddess Varahi is one of the Sapta Matrikas who is the personified feminine energy of the Boar avatar of Lord Vishnu. Known as Barahi in Nepal, and Dandini in Rajasthan and Gujarat, she is seated with staff and sports the head of a sow.

A commander-in-chief of the army of Lalita Devi, Goddess Varahi is the fifth Sapta Matruka who is referred to as Panchami Devi as well. She, along with the other Goddess Matangi, always accompanies Devi Lalitha. She guards the goddess all the time and hence one has to worship Goddess Varahi before worshipping Devi Lalitha so that the devotee will obtain the mercy of the Goddess Lalita. The Devotees belonging to all three sects of Saivism, Vaishnavism, and Sakta traditions worship Varahi. Varahi Temple at Varanasi is world-famous and attracts devout crowds in huge numbers. Know more about this deity. Read on!

Varahi Devi: Iconography

Varahi is dark-complexioned and sports eight hands carrying several weapons, being the commander in chief of Devi Lalithas army. She holds Shankha, (Conch), Chakra (Discuss), Dhanda (Staff), Noose, Gada (Mace), Sword, Shield, and Goad. She is known to use Lion, Eagle or Preta as her mount or vehicle. Some of the scriptures refer to her as a blue-complexioned deity.

Varahi Devi: Puja Rituals

Varahi is ideally worshipped after dusk, the night puja for Varaha confers manifold benefits. She is invoked after sunset and before sunrise.

Place the idol or photo of the Goddess on a wooden chowki and decorate it with flowers. Do the Kumkumarchana or Kumkuma puja to her with Kumkum and flowers.

The Diya to the Goddess should be lit northwards and also burn the fragrant dhoop. The prescribed naivedya or prasadam for Goddess Varahi are boiled sweet potatoes, Urad dhal vada, pomegranate fruit, Tamarind Rice, and Lemon rice are ideal as naivedya for Goddess Varahi. Recite the Varahi mantras 3, 21, or 108 times. Use a rosary mala to keep a count of your chant. After the puja concludes, perform Deepa Aradhana. Praying to Varahi for 48 days is known to be very powerful and showers her blessings on you and materialises your genuine desires.

Varahi Devi: Legend Associated With The Goddess

Varahi played an important part in vanquishing the enemies of the Devas. Several Puranas have praised her bravery which she exhibited in killing several army chieftains of the Asura army. During Devi Lalitha's war with Shumbha-Nishumbha, Bandasura, and Rakthabeej, the three powerful demons, Varahi played a fierce and predominant role.

Varahi Devi: Benefits

1. Evil eyes or Buri Nazar is removed due to her puja,

2. Goddess Varahi wards off the effects of black magic.

3. She wipes out the evil spirits from your life.

4. Varahi boosts your popularity amongst people.

5. Accidents are averted due to her worship.

6. She removes fear and self-doubt from your mind.

7. You will be blessed with courage and confidence.

8. Diseases can never enter the household that worships Varahi Devi.

9. It subdues your enemies effectively and helps you emerge victorious,

10. Happiness and prosperity are assured through her worship

11. Knowledge and wisdom can be attained through her blessings.

Temples of Varahi

Varahi Temple, Chaurasi Orissa

Varahi Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varahi Temple, Tanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Varahi Temple, Uthirakosamangai, Tamil Nadu

Ashta-Varahi temple (eight forms of Varahi), Salamedu Tamil Nadu

Varahi Temple, Sozhinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Varahi Temple, Phewa Lake, Nepal.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 19:05 [IST]