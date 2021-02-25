Ganesh Gayatri Mantra Meaning And Lyrics In English And Sanskrit Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

In HIndu mythology, mantras hold a great significance. These are basically incantations that hold massive power and positivity. When chanted and uttered, mantras create a positive and magnetic environment that wards off all the negativity from one's mind. One such mantra is known as Ganesh Gayatri Mantra which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Since Lord Ganesha is said to be the God of intellect, wisdom, remover of obstacles and the patron of arts.

Worshipping Lord Ganesha and reciting His mantra can bless one's life in a positive manner. It brings fortune, prosperity, positivity and bessings into one's life. Today we are here with the lyrics and meaning of this powerful mantra. Scroll down to read more.

Ganesh Gayatri Mantra In English

Om Ekdantay Vidhmahe VakraTunday Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat

Ganesh Gayatri Mantra In Sanskrit

ॐ एकदन्ताय विद्महे वक्रतुंडाय धीमहि तन्नो बुदि्ध प्रचोदयात।।

Meaning Of Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

We offer our prayers to the God having a single-tusked elephant tooth who is omnipresent. We are His devotee who meditate and pray for be blessed with greater intellect from the Lord having a curved, elephant-shaped trunk. We bow before the deity to empower and enlighten our minds with wisdom.

Benefits Of Chanting Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

Chanting this mantra 108 times brings luck, fortune, positivity, wealth and prosperity into one's life.

It eases stress and problems from one's life.

It awakens one's soul and mind thus motivating the individual to walk on the path of righteousness and spirituality.

Those who face problems in finding a suitable life-partner or are unable to get married, should chant this mantra for 41 days. This is because the mantra is extremely powerful for ganing marital bliss and benefits.

The mantra also helps in overcoming fear and obstacles. It also helps in allevating any kinds of diseases.

Those who are facing struggles at their work place and in their career should chant one mala of the mantra for 51 days. This will also help in gaining promotions and appreciation at one's work place.

Ganesh Gayatri mantra is also known as 'Raksha Kavach Mantra' to protect one from dangers, problems, enemies and threats.

One should definitely chant this mantra on Wednesday to gain blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Meditating while listening to this mantra daily can bring success and prosperity.

If you want to gain the blessings and grace of Lord Ganehsa then you should chant this mantra for 180 days without any lapse.

While chanting this mantra, keep your heart and mind pure. Avoid bringing any evil thoughts.