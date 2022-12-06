Just In
Datta Jayanti 2022: Happy Dattatreya Jayanti Images, Wallpapers, Pics, Messages, And Whatsapp Status
Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti celebrates the birth of Dattatreya, who is a Hindu deity. This day has gained popularity across Maharashtra but is celebrated in other parts of India as well. There is a belief that this deity is associated with the path of righteousness and helps a devotee too to live a decent life. This year, Datta Jayanti will be celebrated on 07 December 2022.
According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed in the Margashirsha month and on a full moon day or Purnima. Lord Dattatreya is considered the incarnation of Lord Brahma, Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu (The Trinity). Legend has it that he was a sage who attained enlightenment without a guru and teacher.
On Dattatreya Jayanti, we have curated a list of messages, images, wallpapers, pics, FB and Whatsapp Status so that you can share them with your loved ones and celebrate this auspicious day.
Datta Jayanti 2022: Hapy Dattatreya Jayanti Images, Wallpapers, Pics And Whatsapp Status
1. Wishing you joy, happiness and peace on Datta Jayanti. May Lord Dattatreya bless you always.
2. Sending best wishes on the occasion of Dattatreya Jayanti to you and your family.
3. May the divine trinity shower its blessings on your life and make it shine forever. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!
4. On Datta Jayanti, let us eliminate the negativity from within and fill it with positivity. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti!
5. May we all celebrate god's glory, and follow the path of righteousness every day. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!
6. Wishing you Dattatreya Jayanti and hoping our friendship and togetherness never end.
7. May all your dreams come true and even the ones you haven't thought of. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!
8. Wishing that all happiness, and peace are bestowed upon you. Have a very Happy Dattatreya Jayanti!
9. Let us bow humbly to Lord Dattatreya and pray for a beautiful life ahead. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!
10. May Lord Brahma, Vishnu And Shiva fill your life with prosperity, peace and power. Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!
