Buddha Purnima 2022: Important Teachings Of Gautam Buddha That Will Empower You Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Gautama Buddha is the all-knowing or omniscient entity who is awake in the real sense. The term Buddha comes from a Sanskrit word 'Budh' means 'to wake'. Waking up from a deep stupor of ignorance to the light of realization and extricating oneself from worldly bondage and the vicious cycle of expectations, stoically accepting what falls on your platter, is no human task to even attempt. Buddha did not walk the beaten path; he swam against the worldly currents and still established control over them. The way he carved for himself, turned out to be the regal pathway to salvation (moksha) for the rest of humanity.

He is considered to be the ninth avatar of Vishnu, as per certain legends. He had the key to eternal happiness, which he believed, came from true wisdom, universal compassion, and a mind eager to set itself free of worldly sufferings. He discovered a royal getaway from the dismal valleys of suffering to the liberated planes.

Buddha's teachings:

The Buddha reiterated that dharma is the basic controlling mechanism that runs this universe. Dharma is the basic motif of every animate creation. Observance of Dharma carries the soul through a journey of life, to the higher realms of wisdom and painless living. He believed that painless existence can be achieved by facing the suffering head-on, going through the tunnel of negativity, and finally seeing light at the end of it. Therefore, through this article, let us focus on the most basic doctrines of Gautama Buddha that will empower you for life.

The Chain of Causation

The chain of causation teaches that everything is interconnected. The karma spiral that we create for ourselves through our actions will only visit us back to either punish us or reward us. This is how we train ourselves to get liberation in mind body and soul.

The Three Signs of Being

Life is all about change and nothing in our lives is permanent. We change at every stage in our lives, and our evolution is continuous. Life is imperfect and so are the things that life offers us. Nothing is wholesome as there is a basic lack. You can derive happiness out of material life, but at the same time be aware that it does not last long. Suffering is a part of everyone's existence. No-I, the third Sign, is a little more difficult. Buddhists believe in the existence of 'I' or ego which is a false identity that we create for ourselves. We are made of form, feelings, perceptions, mental activities, and sense consciousness.

The Four Noble Truths

(a) Suffering (b) Origin of Suffering (c) Cessation of Suffering (d) The Noble Eightfold Path

It is our mortal ego that bonds us with the world and inseparably connects us to it. We chase the imperfect pleasures of the world always. We want roses but forget that roses have thorns. We ask why me only when we are sad and do not ask this same question when we are enjoying the pleasures. Once we acquire some worldly object, we grow dissatisfied with it and hanker after something possibly better than it. A hundred people apply for a job but only one gets it. The person who gets the job is happy whereas the rest of them are disappointed. Similarly, not everyone can get everything. Happiness shall be felt from within. Be happy with what you have. This mental state is achieved by pursuing the 'Noble Eightfold Path'.

The Noble Eightfold Path

(a) Right View (b) Right Thought (c) Right Speech (d) Right Action (e) Right Livelihood (f) Right Effort (g) Right Mindfulness (h) Right Concentration

Let us analyze what we know as 'right'. Right is not about what we want things to be. It is about how things already are. We shall learn to perceive the universal reality. These ideals help diminish the sense of 'I'. The first four rights include moral uprightness, honesty, nonviolence, and living and letting others live. The most active souls, without the right guidance, turn into criminals. The 'I' is responsible for this. Put the right effort into things. The last two steps will be awareness and concentration. These lead to liberation. Being aware and mindful is imperative for painless living. Meditation is the sole way to achieve this. Itis the most basic form includes sitting upright, hearing, and watching the breath go in and out. One needs to reject and block any thoughts that arise during the meditation.

The Three Fires

(a) Desire/Thirst (b) Anger (c) Delusion

Buddha always quoted 'Your house is on fire, burns with the 'Three Fires'; there is no dwelling in it' House is the body and the 'three fires' that burn this are desire, anger, and delusion. if not leashed, they can turn dangerous. Therefore, one needs to calm themselves through meditative breathing and other forms of spiritual training.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practicing or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:00 [IST]