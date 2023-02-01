Brahma Temple At Pushkar In Rajasthan: History, Architecture, Legend, And Timings Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Visiting a temple is a compulsory tradition for a Hindu. India is a land of thousands of temples all dedicated to forms of Shiva and Vishnu and Saraswathi too. Have you noticed that there is no temple constructed for Brahma and that he is not a worshipped deity at home and in temples? As a sole existing exception to this rule, the Pushkar in Rajasthan is home to a magnificent Brahma temple which is the only place where he is worshipped. To add to the curiosity, this venue was chosen by Brahma himself to construct the temple. Rajasthan is a land of different cultures, temples, races, colourful attires, forts, and folk songs that perfectly depict the bygone regal and common traditions.

Pushkar, a small town located in Ajmer, is visited by thousands of travellers and devotees and it is home to the Brahma Temple, where he is worshipped.

This temple, for the first time, is believed to have been built by Vishwamitra after which Adi Shankaracharya and Maharaja Jawat Raj of Ratlam contributed to the renovation.

Pushkar Temple: History

As per Padma Purana, Brahma Ji once killed a demon with his lotus flower which tore into three parts, that later turned into three lakes, the Pushkar Lake, the Madhya Pushkar Lake, and Kanishta Pushkar Lake., Now Brahma chose this site for performing a yagnya at the Pushkar Lake around which he crated hills to prevent any intereference to the yagnya. They were named as Suryagiri in the East, Sanchoora in the West, Nilgiri in the North, and Ratnagiri in the South. Now it was time to participate in the Yagnya with his wife for which he sent words to Savitri, who was his wife. After completing the ritual, he also married Gayatri. So this temple bears the curse of his first wife Savitri.

Pushkar Temple: Architecture

The temple complex consists of the Mandapam and the Grabha Griha (sanctum sanctorum). The figure of swan, Lord Brahma's vehicle is etched on the shikhara which measures around 70 feet in height. There is a raised platform upon which a staircase of marble is built that leads one to the entrance of the temple. The temple has pillared canopies, following which one can see the pillared Mandapa and then the main Garbhagriha which is dedicated to Lord Brahma and Gayatri. It is constructed using stone slabs and a marbled floor, that is studded with silver coin offerings by devotees. The four headed marble idol of Brahma, in a seated cross-legged position, is installed in the Sanctum to which only saints and sadhus are allowed entry to perform puja

Pushkar Temple: Associated Legend

Once upon a time, Brahma and Vishnu happened to see a ray of light, to which they could not trace the starting or the ending point. Vishnu goes in the downward direction trying find it and Brahma goes upwards. Despite travelling for long they could not find it due to which they were frustrated and stopped their quest. Brahma when questioned by Lord Shiva, lied that he had been to the top and procured a lotus on the head of the deity. He also presented a lotus flower created by him as evidence. Shiva unable to accept the lie, cursed Brahma that he cannot be given a place for worship as he does not deserve to be worshipped.

Pushkar Temple: Timings

When the Pushkar fair comes to an end on the night or Kartika Purnima, pilgrims take holy dips in the Pushkar lake and then worship Lord Brahma. Maximum footfalls are received during Kartik Purnima as the weather is very pleasant. The best time to visit Pushkar Temple is in the cooler months of October to February. Temple is open from dawn to dusk. Darshan takes around 2 hours. No one is charged an entrance fee.

During Summer, it opens from 5:00 am - 1:30 pm and then again from 3 pm - 9 pm. During winter months, the temple opens from 6 am - 1.30 pm and reopens from 3 pm - 8.30 pm.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

