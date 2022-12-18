Bhootonwala Mandir: Is It A Temple Built By Ghosts To Protect Villagers In UP? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

In the heart of the Hapur District in Uttar Pradesh, in the village of Datiyana, a remote village which as per the folklore was raised overnight by a team of ghosts.

Also referred to as the Bhootonwala Mandir, this temple has been protecting the entire village and villagers from natural calamities. The temple has been built using red coloured bricks with no cement or mortar used to cement them together. With a thousand-year-old history, this temple has not dilapidated not shown any signs of ageing and stood aloft in the severest of weathers so far.

In the middle of the temple, there is a cross symbol of Christianity which is made of two red and two black bricks. The dome looks like a mosque in construction. The top is in the gurudwara style and hence it is a beautiful mix of all religions that make it easy for people of all religions to pursue their faith here.. No one steals or vandalises in this area due to fear of ghosts.

The only exception to this is the shikhar of the temple which has developed an algae growth due to slight damage inflicted by rains on it. This shikhar is reported to have been built at a much later time by locals who used cement and mortar. The rest of the temple portion that has been built by ghosts has remained unharmed.

It is believed that the shikhar was left incomplete by the ghosts because the night had ended and the ghosts had to leave then. Local people pitched in and built the shikhar later. Only the shikhar had to be reconstructed in 1980.

The local people, are not scared of the ghosts and hold high respect for the Mandir. The village has not faced any calamity due to rain, hailstorm or disease. During heavy rains or drought, when farmers in other places are affected badly this village has not been touched by any untoward consequences of the mishap.

While some people dismiss it as a figment of their imagination, the entire village refuses to budge and believes staunchly that such a phenomenon exists.

"The historians think that it dates back to the 3rd century during the Gupta era, and the spire and carvings on the stones show the Gupta hand in the construction during whose times, brick buildings were popular. Despite this opinion, the locals do not agree and challenge the nonbelievers with only one question. How did we survive? People say that photographs must not be taken of this temple even from the outside as the photographers should face the consequences at their own risk.

